Wake Forest will play all three newcomers to the ACC in their buildings next season.

The ACC announced next season's opponent breakdowns Thursday afternoon.

With the addition of California, Stanford and SMU, and the league schedule remaining at 20 games, teams only have three opponents they'll play twice. For Wake Forest, that will be Duke, N.C. State and Stanford.

Wake Forest has other flight-required trips to Louisville, Miami and Syracuse.

Home/Away: Duke, NC State, Stanford

Home: Boston College, Florida State, Georgia Tech, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Pitt, Virginia

Away: Cal, Clemson, Louisville, Miami, SMU, Syracuse, Virginia Tech