The last two Clemson games haven't exactly gone Wake Forest's way with two blowouts, but several current Deacs are hoping for and planning for a better outcome on Saturday in Winston-Salem.

Among the most vocal about his confidence going into the game is linebacker Ryan Smenda Jr. who is the returning anchor of the middle part of Wake's defense coming off 13 starts last season.

"I think what the Tigers really do well as they're good at disguising things, making the same formations from the same place. They're really good at running a lot of different things. So the key for our defense this week is going to be to have our eyes in the right place and to be disciplined," Smenda Jr. said. "The coaches have been talking a lot about where we need use the right footwork, know counts and things like that. I feel like if we can get our eyes in the right place. cleats in the ground, get the call and be loud, communicate and run to the football then I think it's going to be a long night for the Tigers."