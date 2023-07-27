CHARLOTTE – You know about the players who left Wake Forest and where they went. Sam Hartman is at Notre Dame, in case you’ve been under a rock for the past eight months.

What we don’t know — and what Dave Clawson isn’t going to discuss publicly — is which schools Wake Forest had to fend off from taking other players.

“You don't think these guys all had offers to go to other schools?” Clawson asked from the podium at ACC Kickoff on Thursday, flanked by quarterback Mitch Griffis, offensive lineman Michael Jurgens and linebacker Chase Jones.

“We had six to eight players that were tampered with, that were given great NIL opportunities, and they all chose to stay.”

That was the revelation of ACC Kickoff, part matter-of-fact delivery and part shocking.

"Like most football teams in the country, yeah, we lost some guys in the portal. I'm more happy about all the guys that stayed," Clawson said. "That doesn't make as good of a headline for a story, but our program has been based on, again, recruiting the right guys, retaining them, and graduating them."

The buzzword of college football these days is tampering (or it’s at least one of the top five). Teams aren’t supposed to be able to recruit players off of another roster unless they enter the transfer portal.

Enforcement of that rule is hard to come by.

“I don’t want to comment,” Jones said when asked if he’d heard from other schools that tried to persuade him to leave Wake Forest.

The fifth-year linebacker did say it’s frustrating when hearing about other programs that aren’t following the rules.

“But we can’t control that, all we can control is what we do in our building and how hard we work and how hard we prepare,” Jones said.

Here are a few other topics covered Thursday at ACC Kickoff: