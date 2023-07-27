Wake notes: Deacons fend off tampering attempts
Dave Clawson points out program’s strength in retaining players, plus other news and notes from Wake’s turn at ACC Kickoff
CHARLOTTE – You know about the players who left Wake Forest and where they went. Sam Hartman is at Notre Dame, in case you’ve been under a rock for the past eight months.
What we don’t know — and what Dave Clawson isn’t going to discuss publicly — is which schools Wake Forest had to fend off from taking other players.
“You don't think these guys all had offers to go to other schools?” Clawson asked from the podium at ACC Kickoff on Thursday, flanked by quarterback Mitch Griffis, offensive lineman Michael Jurgens and linebacker Chase Jones.
“We had six to eight players that were tampered with, that were given great NIL opportunities, and they all chose to stay.”
That was the revelation of ACC Kickoff, part matter-of-fact delivery and part shocking.
"Like most football teams in the country, yeah, we lost some guys in the portal. I'm more happy about all the guys that stayed," Clawson said. "That doesn't make as good of a headline for a story, but our program has been based on, again, recruiting the right guys, retaining them, and graduating them."
The buzzword of college football these days is tampering (or it’s at least one of the top five). Teams aren’t supposed to be able to recruit players off of another roster unless they enter the transfer portal.
Enforcement of that rule is hard to come by.
“I don’t want to comment,” Jones said when asked if he’d heard from other schools that tried to persuade him to leave Wake Forest.
The fifth-year linebacker did say it’s frustrating when hearing about other programs that aren’t following the rules.
“But we can’t control that, all we can control is what we do in our building and how hard we work and how hard we prepare,” Jones said.
Here are a few other topics covered Thursday at ACC Kickoff:
McCreary Football Complex impression
Jones isn’t the type who was going to be jumping around and screaming when Wake’s team entered its new football facility for the first time. That’s why the fifth-year linebacker was in the back of that group, captured on video and posted to the team’s social media accounts.
Don’t let that make you think Jones wasn’t impressed by the McCreary Football Complex, though.
“The facilities are crazy nice,” Jones said. “We had high expectations for them and man … with the opportunity to go in there and see them, I’ll speak for myself, I was blown away.”
It’s the third major addition to Wake’s on-campus facilities in the last decade. The indoor practice facility came first, followed by Sutton Sports Performance Center.
And it’s a go-to topic for Clawson when he feels the need to defend against tired and outdated tropes about his program.
“There's this old narrative that somehow Wake Forest isn't as committed to football as other Power Five schools,” he said. “Again, that narrative from the 1950s to 2000, I wish it would go away. In the last seven years we've invested more than $120 million in new facilities.
“I've been very fortunate to be the head coach at Wake Forest during a time that all this investment has been made, and I think the reason we've been successful is we are invested. We do care about football.”
Kevin Higgins’ new role
Wake Forest hasn’t had many offensive position coaches in Clawson’s tenure, which is entering its 10th season.
But the Deacons have a new receivers coach (Ari Confesor) and were able to retain their former one.
Kevin Higgins is now Wake’s general manager. It’s a new position that, when listening to Griffis explain it, reflects the state of college athletics.
“He just basically is a voice of wisdom for anybody in our program, whether it be playing time, NIL, transfer portal,” Griffis said.
Higgins has a combined 46 years of coaching experience, the last nine of which were at Wake Forest.
Sleepers to watch in fall camp
Wake Forest’s first practice of fall camp will be Monday morning. With it will come the first chance for media since the spring game to see Wake’s team in action, and it’s the time of year when progress can be seen instead of heard about.
Thursday offered a good chance to get an idea of which players to watch as far as having developed over the summer.
“DaShawn Jones at cornerback, he played a good amount last year and I think he had a really good offseason,” Griffis said. “Evan Slocum too, in the secondary. Evan is such a hard worker and he’s so big right now, I think they want him to lose two or three pounds because he’s so jacked.”
Griffis added that starting running back Justice Ellison doesn’t get enough attention as one of the premier running backs of the ACC. He’s rushed for 1,248 yards and 13 touchdowns in the last two seasons combined.
“He doesn’t get as much love as I think he should get,” Griffis said. “I’m saying from like a national, ACC standpoint.”