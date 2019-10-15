A spot has opened up in the class of 2020 at Wake Forest.

After rumors of a decommitment began to swirl on Tuesday afternoon, Collegiate (Va.) CB Nigel Williams announced this evening that not only had he decommitted from Wake Forest, but that he had flipped to Northwestern.

Williams was committed to the Demon Deacons for just over a month.

The class now stands at 17, heading into the stretch run, and a big weekend upcoming recruiting weekend with Florida State heading to Winston-Salem.

As always, stay tuned to DeaconsIllustrated for the latest.