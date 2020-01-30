Wake Forest has recruited Georgia hard under Dave Clawson and the Deacs are the first P5 school to offer Woodward Academy linebacker Errington Truesdell. Truesdell racked up nearly 100 tackles, a couple of sacks and interceptions as a junior and is projected to be one of the top defenders in the Peach State for 2021.

Truesdell was excited when he got the news from his coach about the Wake Forest offer on Wednesday.