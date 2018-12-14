The Latest: For most of his life, three-star UCF defensive end commit Dallaz Corbitt expected to be a college basketball player, not a football player. But everything has changed over the past two years as he went from a regular on the hoops scene to a college football prospect. UCF is the first college program that really took Corbitt serious as a prospect, and it resulted in the Knights landing his commitment during the fall. Even with the Early Signing Period right around the corner, Power Five schools are still trying to nudge their way into the picture and get Corbitt on campus. Rivals.com caught up with Corbitt at the Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas to talk about his pledge to the Knights and late interest from Wake Forest.

In His Words: "I've been committed to UCF for a while now and everything is going great."

On how the Knights became involved: "My head coach at my high school and the UCF coach played together so he told him about me and they watched my basketball highlights to see my athleticism. This is only my second year playing football so I didn't have many highlights. I went down there for a visit and they saw me and said if I had a good senior season they would take a shot on me. They kept their word and that's what they did. They offered and after thinking about it and talking with my dad he said, why wait to commit? So that's what I did. I love the school."

On a late push from Wake Forest: "They want me to come visit. I'm debating it. It's up in the air still. They have told me that they know I'm committed and they know they're late but they just want me to come down and check out the school to see if I like it. They said they're not better or worse but they're different than UCF and they want the chance to show me what they have to offer. They just want me to come check it out and see if I like it."