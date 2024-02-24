WINSTON-SALEM – Well, if that doesn’t do it, nothing will.

That goes for a few things, all of them bundled into one down-to-the-wire thriller of Wake Forest’s 83-79 win over No. 8 Duke on Saturday at Joel Coliseum.

“On a stage like that, we definitely showed up today,” said guard Hunter Sallis. “I mean, we did a lot of things that a lot of people said that we can’t do.”

If Wake’s win doesn’t serve as evidence that a corner has been turned on a decade of mostly inept basketball, nothing will.

If Wake’s win doesn’t bolster the résumé to the point of being on the right side of the bubble, nothing will.

If Wake’s win in front of the first sellout of this building in seven years, in front of 14,774 people, doesn’t energize this program, nothing will.

Wake Forest (18-9, 10-6 ACC) is back on a national stage, undefeated at home (15-0), with one of the best players in the ACC (Sallis), and with, finally, a signature win.

“I think everybody was treated to an unbelievable game,” coach Steve Forbes said, “played by two really good teams at a really high level today, in the best atmosphere we’ve had in here since I’ve been here and probably in a long time.”

It was a game that lived up to the hype of two teams in the top echelon of the ACC’s standings.

The momentum swings and high-level shot-making of the second half made this feel like an NCAA tournament game. Duke (21-6, 12-4) couldn’t slow down Sallis, who scored 29 points on 11-for-13 shooting; nor could the Blue Devils slow down Wake Forest in the second half, with the Deacons making all five 3s and 17 of 23 shots.

There was never a run of more than six straight points scored by either team in the second half. That 6-point spurt was the decisive one, and were Wake’s last two 3s of the game — one by Andrew Carr that represented the final lead change, and then a corner 3 by Cameron Hildreth with 4:18 left that put Duke in chase mode for the rest of the game.

The Blue Devils had a chance in the closing seconds, after Kyle Filipowski made a 3 and Duke got a stop. Down by two with time sliding off the clock, Tyrese Proctor passed the ball between Filipowski and Mark Mitchell, with the ball winding up out of bounds.