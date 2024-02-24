Wake Forest wins thriller
Deacons notch signature win by making most shots in second half, and key plays down the stretch, to knock off No. 8 Duke
WINSTON-SALEM – Well, if that doesn’t do it, nothing will.
That goes for a few things, all of them bundled into one down-to-the-wire thriller of Wake Forest’s 83-79 win over No. 8 Duke on Saturday at Joel Coliseum.
“On a stage like that, we definitely showed up today,” said guard Hunter Sallis. “I mean, we did a lot of things that a lot of people said that we can’t do.”
If Wake’s win doesn’t serve as evidence that a corner has been turned on a decade of mostly inept basketball, nothing will.
If Wake’s win doesn’t bolster the résumé to the point of being on the right side of the bubble, nothing will.
If Wake’s win in front of the first sellout of this building in seven years, in front of 14,774 people, doesn’t energize this program, nothing will.
Wake Forest (18-9, 10-6 ACC) is back on a national stage, undefeated at home (15-0), with one of the best players in the ACC (Sallis), and with, finally, a signature win.
“I think everybody was treated to an unbelievable game,” coach Steve Forbes said, “played by two really good teams at a really high level today, in the best atmosphere we’ve had in here since I’ve been here and probably in a long time.”
It was a game that lived up to the hype of two teams in the top echelon of the ACC’s standings.
The momentum swings and high-level shot-making of the second half made this feel like an NCAA tournament game. Duke (21-6, 12-4) couldn’t slow down Sallis, who scored 29 points on 11-for-13 shooting; nor could the Blue Devils slow down Wake Forest in the second half, with the Deacons making all five 3s and 17 of 23 shots.
There was never a run of more than six straight points scored by either team in the second half. That 6-point spurt was the decisive one, and were Wake’s last two 3s of the game — one by Andrew Carr that represented the final lead change, and then a corner 3 by Cameron Hildreth with 4:18 left that put Duke in chase mode for the rest of the game.
The Blue Devils had a chance in the closing seconds, after Kyle Filipowski made a 3 and Duke got a stop. Down by two with time sliding off the clock, Tyrese Proctor passed the ball between Filipowski and Mark Mitchell, with the ball winding up out of bounds.
Sallis had a good first half and the reason it’s termed that way is because of what he did in the second.
Sallis had 14 points on 6-for-7 shooting in the first 20 minutes, making the first six before a missed 3 in the final minute.
The junior guard hit three more 3s in the first 4½ minutes of the second half, firing Wake Forest to a 51-46 lead and prompting a timeout by Duke coach Jon Scheyer that beat the first media stoppage.
“Honestly, pre-game I didn’t really shoot it well,” Sallis said. “I didn’t really know what type of game I’d have. But I knew I’d come out and be aggressive. That was really my mentality coming into the game.”
This place was ready to burst in the minutes before it tipped. Really, the buzz started shortly before 1 p.m. when students were allowed in and they stormed to their sections — running through the concourse, through the other lower level sections and such.
It was a sight that wasn’t lost on Carr.
“Just to be in North Carolina, everybody around here loves basketball,” he said. “For Wake Forest, for us to really be a part of that, it’s kind of hard to put into words, really, to get the whole understanding of it right now.
“But I’ll tell you what, when it’s an hour and 10 minutes before the game and you see all your students that you see just walking around on campus sprinting as fast as they possibly can to get to a good seat, it’s really special.”
There’s a downside of this national stage part, one that involves Filipowski being injured in a court storming that had both coaches lamenting the practice.
Scheyer, in a 1-minute, 44-second opening statement, credited Wake Forest in some form or fashion four separate times. The Deacons were seen as being on the other side of the NCAA tournament bubble entering Saturday, something Scheyer strongly disagreed with.
Forbes drew on his experience at other schools as an assistant coach to state his feelings on court stormings.
“Flip, he’s a handful. He can score off the bounce, score from 3, post up, it’s why he’s probably a top-10 draft pick,” Forbes said. “I didn’t see what happened at the end, I hope he’s OK. I don’t like court stormings, never have.
“I’ve been a part of those before. As a coach, you just don’t feel safe. I’m sure the next time that happens, we’ll do a better job of taking care of that situation.”
Wake Forest athletics director John Currie issued a statement Saturday night that said he was in contact with Duke athletics director Nina King and ACC senior associate commissioner Paul Brazeau, who was at Joel Coliseum, to express his regret of how the situation was handled.
That statement can be found here.
Contributions for Duke were balanced, with Filipowski’s 17-point, eight-rebound, five-assist performance leading the way. Jeremy Roach scored 16 points on 6-for-8 shooting, McCain had 15 points, and Tyrese Proctor scored 14 points off of the bench.