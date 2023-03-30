Wake Forest stayed hot by winning its series opener 8-3 at Clemson on Thursday night.

The Deacons (24-3, 8-2 ACC) have won six straight and, by way of starting the series a night early, hold the best record in the league one-third of the way through their ACC schedule.

Wake Forest edged Clemson by scoring all but one of its runs via homers — two-run shots by Nick Kurtz and Justin Johnson, and then a three-run, pinch-hit blast by Chris Katz.

That was enough support for Rhett Lowder (6-0), the junior and projected first-round pick who moved into the top 10 in program history for career strikeouts.

Clemson (16-11, 2-5) didn’t score until the sixth inning, which meant Lowder had a streak of 16 scoreless innings, going back to his start against Notre Dame on March 18.

Those two runs in the sixth came on a bloop double, a swinging bunt that had Lowder commit a throwing error, and a sac fly. Lowder returned for the seventh and recorded his first — and only — 1-2-3 inning of the game.

Lowder’s line ended up as seven innings, seven hits, two runs (one earned), one walk and six strikeouts.

The Tigers’ sixth made this a 5-2 game going to the late innings. Most of the potential drama was removed in the eighth, though, when Katz hit a pinch-hit three-run homer to double Wake’s lead.

Clemson loaded the bases with one out in the eighth and scored a run on a sac fly, but Michael Massey closed things out from there.

Wake Forest wasted little time getting a lead. Lucas Costello doubled down the left field line as the second batter of the game, and then Kurtz launched his 10th homer of the season to put Wake Forest up 2-0.

With Lowder on the mound, that was enough — though for good measure, it’s not where the Deacons stopped scoring.

Brock Wilken led off the fourth inning with a single and Pierce Bennett followed with a double, on which Wilken scored because of an error in the outfield. Johnson followed that up with his fifth homer of the season, making it a five-run lead.

In between Kurtz and Johnson's homers, Wake Forest centerfielder Tommy Hawke robbed Clemson's Jacob Jarrell of a home run.