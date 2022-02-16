Wake Forest upended through highs and lows

DURHAM – Wake Forest saw its ACC player of the year candidate saddled with three first-half fouls, trailed by 19 early in the second half, sliced that deficit down to two, fell back to nine points down with less than four minutes, used a 9-0 run to tie the game, gave up a put-back dunk in the final second, and then had a one-handed 80-foot throw clang off of the backboard and go around the rim before falling to the floor.

Yeah, there was a lot that happened here – regardless of whether Damari Monsanto’s heave at the buzzer would’ve counted (it wouldn’t have) or not.

The end of Tuesday night left Wake Forest on the wrong end of a 76-74 result against Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium. It’s the Deacons’ second straight loss in the ACC and keeps them winless in this house of horrors, having not won here since 1997.

And yet, the feeling was mixed in the immediate aftermath.

“Not satisfied coming out of here with a loss, but I thought our kids competed and they battled,” coach Steve Forbes said.

The Deacons will have to rally with another upper-echelon ACC team coming to Winston-Salem on Saturday in Notre Dame.

In Wake Forest’s last chance to grab a signature, no-doubt Quad-1 win, it felt like the Deacons played a few different games in this one. The turnover wasn’t costly in terms of quantity (11), but some costly ones were regrettable.

After making two 3s against Duke in the first meeting, the Deacons made 12 of them in this game.

And yet, a Mark Williams put-back dunk with four-tenths of a second remaining slotted this into the loss column.

“We’ve been a tough team all year long, a team that perseveres and finds a way to win,” Forbes said. “Had some great wins in the last couple, three or four minutes of a game and we showed it again tonight.

“I’m very proud – I’ve always been proud of this team. They’re very fun to coach.”

If there’s another silver lining here, it’s that Wake Forest might have forged an element that could be useful in the event of a third meeting against this Blue Devils team – or against any team that struggles against length.

Forbes first called the big lineup that played most of the last 10 minutes a last-ditch effort and likened it to “The Alamo,” though he walked that comparison back a few seconds later.

The lineup – Alondes Williams, Damari Monsanto, Jake LaRavia, Khadim Sy and Dallas Walton – goes 6-5, 6-6, 6-8, 6-10, 7-0, respectively, and that length disrupted Duke’s offensive rhythm in a way the Blue Devils haven’t felt since a November game against Gonzaga.

“We changed the game, I thought, when we put our big lineup on the floor,” Forbes said. “It was a big team that caused them some problems. We finally got some stops and we’re pretty good in transition, we got going in transition.”

It’s a lineup that, if Williams hadn’t picked up three early fouls that rendered him to only 25 minutes, Forbes might have gone to earlier.

“You know, we’re searching. We’re trying to find a way to crack the code a little bit,” Forbes said. “They were scoring. We had a hard time stopping them coming out of halftime, so really we had to get stops and once we got stops, I knew we could get in transition.”