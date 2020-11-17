DeaconsIllustrated - Wake Forest unable to play Duke this week due to COVID protocols/injuries

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Wake Forest has notified the ACC and Duke University that the Demon Deacons will not be able to play on Nov. 21 due to a combination of positive cases, quarantine of close contacts and injuries. In abundance of caution, Wake Forest will not hold team activities or practice on Wednesday and Thursday.

“Our number one priority is the health and well-being of our student-athletes, coaches and staff,” Director of Athletics John Currie said. “I’m so proud of how our team has faced the unprecedented challenges of 2020. We are blessed with world class medical care and guidance thanks to Wake Forest Baptist Health and Dr. Chris Miles, and we look forward to resuming activities as soon as is appropriate.”

"We are obviously extremely disappointed that we will be unable to play Duke this Saturday," head coach Dave Clawson said. "The opportunity to bounce back this weekend was something that our student-athletes and staff were looking forward to. However, we have and always will keep our players safety at the forefront of our decision-making process. ”

Wake Forest will work with the ACC and Duke on the possibility of rescheduling the contest.