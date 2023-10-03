WINSTON-SALEM – Wake Forest will play Alabama on Oct. 29 in an exhibition men’s basketball game that will benefit a cause near to coach Steve Forbes’ heart.

The Deacons’ preseason game against the Crimson Tide will support stroke research at the Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Comprehensive Stroke Center.

Forbes’ wife, Johnetta, suffered a stroke in August while in Florida. After rehabbing in Atlanta, she returned home about 10 days ago.

“Obviously it’s been a really rough … it’s been tough,” Steve Forbes said after Tuesday’s practice, taking several seconds to gather his emotions. “It does mean a lot. … I’ve seen a lot in the last couple of months, not just my wife, but the places that I’ve been.

“There are some people in some tough situations with not just strokes, but with brain injuries. So if we can help alleviate somebody’s pain, then — it means a lot.”

The cause wasn’t lost on Alabama coach Nate Oats.

“We are excited and honored to partner with Wake Forest for this meaningful event,” Oats said through a news release. “To be able to play an exhibition game and help people in need is a great opportunity that goes beyond basketball. At the same time, it will also give us an opportunity to test ourselves against a quality program in Wake Forest.”

Alabama was 31-6 last season and was a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament. The Crimson Tide reached the Sweet 16 before losing to San Diego State.

The exhibition game will be at 1 p.m. at Joel Coliseum. Admission will be free, with a suggested voluntary donation of $20. There is an online donation form available now.