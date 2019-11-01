News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-01 14:20:28 -0500') }} football Edit

Wake Forest targets in the Richmond area and Tidewater region of Virginia

Bryce Carter
Bryce Carter
Adam Friedman • Rivals.com
@RivalsFriedman
Recruiting Analyst
Adam Friedman joined Rivals.com as the Mid-Atlantic Recruiting Analyst in 2012 and covers D1 CFB recruits from NC to Maine & out to PA & WV. Media requests- RivalsFriedman@yahoo.com

Many of the top college football prospects of the last few years have called the state of Virginia home. Mid-Atlantic Recruiting Analyst Adam Friedman spent a few days last week visiting some of the top prospects in the Richmond area and Tidewater region of the state. There were a number of prospects that should be of interest to Wake Forest fans.

CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State

CLASS OF 2021 RANKINGS: Rivals100 | Position | Team | State

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}