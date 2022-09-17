Wake Forest survives Liberty's upset bid, stops 2-point conversion
Deacons go down to the wire against Flames, stop 2-point attempt with 1:11 left to remain undefeated ahead of Clemson showdown
WINSTON-SALEM – This was hardly the tune-up game or the celebration of Sam Hartman’s career that a sellout crowd on Homecoming weekend surely envisioned.
Ja'Corey Johns shoved Liberty’s CJ Yarbrough out of bounds on the Flames’ 2-point conversion attempt – a double reverse – with 1:11 to play, and Wake Forest recovered the ensuing onside kick to survive (and only just survive) 37-36 on Saturday at Truist Field.
Liberty coach Hugh Freeze opted to go for the win in regulation. Perhaps he assumed the Deacons were still reeling from the shock of the previous play, an 18-yard touchdown pass on 4th and 4 that appeared to be well short of its intended receiver, bound to be intercepted by Malik Mustapha, but somehow ultimately ripped from his hands by Liberty’s Demario Douglas, who had been trailing the play.
But Yarbrough’s attempt to find an edge and get to the end zone for the 2-point conversion appeared to be doomed from the start. While Hartman was then able to kneel out the clock as most would have imagined before kickoff, the palpable sense of relief among the Wake Forest faithful was an unexpected feeling as the final seconds waned.
“It’s hard to win. It’s very hard to win,” Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson said. “That was a gritty, four quarter, team win. There’s about four or five plays there that if we don’t make one of them, we don’t win the game.”
Indeed, the 2-point try was the last gasp-inducing moment of a tumultuous second half, in which the visiting Flames (2-1) seemed to have all of the momentum for long stretches. Liberty’s first two drives of the third quarter both ended in 43-yard touchdown runs, one for quarterback Kaidon Salter and another for running back Dae Dae Hunter, to claim a 23-20 lead.
A 46-yard Matthew Dennis field goal brought Wake Forest (3-0) back to level pegging, and Hartman threw a 3-yard touchdown pass to Jahmal Banks to retake the advantage at 30-23 after Mustapha forced a Salter fumble which was returned all the way to the Liberty 4-yard line.
But Liberty (2-1) was not done with its fourth down heroics, as Salter found Douglas for a 39-yard touchdown on 4th-and-7 to get back to 30-30.
Hartman, who had a somewhat uneven performance on the night he broke Wake Forest’s all-time career mark for passing yards, saved his best for last. His 41-yard pass down the middle of the field to Ke’Shawn Williams was inch-perfect, and the pair hooked up again for another 32 yards to set up the decisive score, Justice Ellison’s 2-yard touchdown rush which preceded Liberty’s frenetic final drive.
“A win’s a win, as you see in college football across the country, these games can be lost,” Hartman said. “We want to win in a better way … We made the plays when we needed to, but we missed a lot. It’s one of those things where we’re going to be squirming in our seats watching this one tomorrow. It’s a humbling one.”
Clawson followed up that sentiment.
“It came down to one play,” Clawson surmised. “If they get it, do I think we can make a two minute drive and maybe kick a field goal? … I’m glad it didn’t come down to that.
“It is really, really hard to win. My first year as a head coach, we were 0-11. I’ve learned when you win, you enjoy it. We’ll have time to fix the problems tomorrow. I’m not going to not enjoy this. But clearly, we did not play well.”
Mulling it over, turning it over
In a game that came down to a 2-point conversion attempt, Clawson was left to imagine just how differently things would have gone if not for his defense’s ability to force four turnovers from Salter, a trio of interceptions and a forced fumble.
Indeed, Liberty outgained Wake Forest (373-346), converted four of five attempts on 4th down, and held an 11-minute advantage in terms of time of possession.
“In a lot of ways they outplayed us,” Clawson said. “They moved the ball. They had a great plan of taking clock off and shortening the game, and they really designed some good things and did a great job on defense.
“We just made so many mistakes. The blocked punt. We missed a lot of tackles. The false starts and the holds, just too many penalties (8, for 70 yards). But it always comes down to, if you can win turnover margin by three or four … we found a way. I think one of the signs of a good team is when you don’t have your fastball, and you still can figure out a way to win.”
Bending, not breaking
The aforementioned turnovers were Wake Forest’s saving grace on a night its defense continually bent but kept in tact just enough to win. Liberty crossed midfield on all but three of its 15 drives (and was prevented from reaching Deacons territory only once after its opening drive of the second quarter).
The Flames punted only twice all game, missing a pair of field goal attempts which could have proven decisive. Despite this, Wake Forest was generally pleased with its defensive showing.
“Our defensive effort was really good,” Clawson said. “We just couldn’t get them off the field on fourth down. That’s why it became a game.
“It’s never all good, it’s never all bad. I don’t feel like we played well. But there’s a lot of games we didn’t play well and I’ve been up here explaining why we lost. So I don’t mind this as much.”
Running away with the record book
Hartman’s 5-yard completion to Williams on the first play of the second half was perhaps the only high point of the Deacons’ third quarter, as he passed Riley Skinner for the all-time lead in career passing yards on the play.
After the game, Hartman gave himself a “D” for his performance, calling himself “a little rusty.”
He completed 26 of 44 passes for 325 yards, three touchdowns and a pair of interceptions on the night. His team needed every bit of his performance through the air, as Wake Forest finished with only 21 rushing yards on 26 carries. Hartman was the team’s leading rusher as well, with 11 yards on eight attempts.
“We kind of said, ‘It’s a throw game. To hell with the balance,’” Clawson said. “Other than the short-yardage, goal line stuff, trying to stick it in there, it got to the point where it was impossible to run the ball. We got into a throw mode, almost a little bit of a two-minute mode because of the way they defended us. We just had to hope we could make enough plays in the throw game.”