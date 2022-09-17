WINSTON-SALEM – This was hardly the tune-up game or the celebration of Sam Hartman’s career that a sellout crowd on Homecoming weekend surely envisioned.

Ja'Corey Johns shoved Liberty’s CJ Yarbrough out of bounds on the Flames’ 2-point conversion attempt – a double reverse – with 1:11 to play, and Wake Forest recovered the ensuing onside kick to survive (and only just survive) 37-36 on Saturday at Truist Field.

Liberty coach Hugh Freeze opted to go for the win in regulation. Perhaps he assumed the Deacons were still reeling from the shock of the previous play, an 18-yard touchdown pass on 4th and 4 that appeared to be well short of its intended receiver, bound to be intercepted by Malik Mustapha, but somehow ultimately ripped from his hands by Liberty’s Demario Douglas, who had been trailing the play.

But Yarbrough’s attempt to find an edge and get to the end zone for the 2-point conversion appeared to be doomed from the start. While Hartman was then able to kneel out the clock as most would have imagined before kickoff, the palpable sense of relief among the Wake Forest faithful was an unexpected feeling as the final seconds waned.

“It’s hard to win. It’s very hard to win,” Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson said. “That was a gritty, four quarter, team win. There’s about four or five plays there that if we don’t make one of them, we don’t win the game.”

Indeed, the 2-point try was the last gasp-inducing moment of a tumultuous second half, in which the visiting Flames (2-1) seemed to have all of the momentum for long stretches. Liberty’s first two drives of the third quarter both ended in 43-yard touchdown runs, one for quarterback Kaidon Salter and another for running back Dae Dae Hunter, to claim a 23-20 lead.

A 46-yard Matthew Dennis field goal brought Wake Forest (3-0) back to level pegging, and Hartman threw a 3-yard touchdown pass to Jahmal Banks to retake the advantage at 30-23 after Mustapha forced a Salter fumble which was returned all the way to the Liberty 4-yard line.

But Liberty (2-1) was not done with its fourth down heroics, as Salter found Douglas for a 39-yard touchdown on 4th-and-7 to get back to 30-30.

Hartman, who had a somewhat uneven performance on the night he broke Wake Forest’s all-time career mark for passing yards, saved his best for last. His 41-yard pass down the middle of the field to Ke’Shawn Williams was inch-perfect, and the pair hooked up again for another 32 yards to set up the decisive score, Justice Ellison’s 2-yard touchdown rush which preceded Liberty’s frenetic final drive.

“A win’s a win, as you see in college football across the country, these games can be lost,” Hartman said. “We want to win in a better way … We made the plays when we needed to, but we missed a lot. It’s one of those things where we’re going to be squirming in our seats watching this one tomorrow. It’s a humbling one.”

Clawson followed up that sentiment.

“It came down to one play,” Clawson surmised. “If they get it, do I think we can make a two minute drive and maybe kick a field goal? … I’m glad it didn’t come down to that.

“It is really, really hard to win. My first year as a head coach, we were 0-11. I’ve learned when you win, you enjoy it. We’ll have time to fix the problems tomorrow. I’m not going to not enjoy this. But clearly, we did not play well.”