Wake Forest survives after blowing big lead

Wake Forest’s first game away from Joel Coliseum and against a Power 6 conference team wasn’t going to be as easy as it appeared for the first 20 minutes.

This one took an extra five minutes, but the Deacons remained unbeaten.

Wake Forest beat Oregon State 80-77 in overtime on Friday night in a semifinal of the Emerald Coast Classic, setting up a championship matchup against LSU on Saturday night.

Alondes Williams led the Deacons (6-0) with 24 points, including seven of Wake’s 11 points in the extra frame. Oregon State led 75-74 before layups by Williams and Jake LaRavia, who had 17 points, seven rebounds and five assists, gave Wake Forest enough of a cushion to make free throws and hold on for the win.

The first half of the Deacons’ first game this season against a Power 6 conference team looked a lot like their first five games. Wake Forest didn’t encounter much resistance in jumping out to a 48-29 halftime lead, getting out and running in transition, playing active defense and going inside-out, with 20 points in the paint and five 3-pointers.

Just about everything that went right for the Deacons in the first half went wrong in the second half.

Oregon State (2-4) outscored Wake Forest 40-21 in the second half. Whereas Wake Forest had the advantage in the paint in the first half, Oregon State outscored the Deacons in the paint 24-10 in the second half.

The Deacons lost the services of Khadim Sy at halftime, who reportedly was dealing with an illness.