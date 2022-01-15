Wake Forest surges late to win at Virginia

Wake Forest turned a seven-point deficit into an eight-point win against a team the Deacons hadn’t beaten in nine years, notching a 63-55 win at Virginia on Saturday.

“This probably has to be the … grittiest, grimiest, toughest win obviously that we’ve had in my tenure and probably in a long time,” coach Steve Forbes said.

Virginia’s lead was 47-40 before Wake Forest (14-4, 4-3 ACC) unleashed a 13-0 run. The ignition was a 3-pointer by Daivien Williamson, a layup by Alondes Williams, and a 3-pointer by Isaiah Mucius, all coming in a span of less than two minutes.

The run continued through a Jake LaRavia dunk off of a pass from Williams that put the Deacons ahead 53-47 with 4:18 left.

“I thought our guys handled that very well,” Forbes said of Virginia’s physicality. “We were down seven with 10 to go. … We got the ball to Jake and Alondes and we started to punch the pack. We got it in there against the Packline (defense).

“All in all, I thought it was a tremendous win for our team. We played really good defense for the whole game. I mean, we held them to 36% on their home court.”

Indeed, Virginia (10-7, 4-3) made 21 of 58 shots. In the last 10 minutes, the Cavaliers were 4-for-15 – missing seven straight, making four straight, and missing their last four shots.

“I think that’s something that Coach always takes pride in, defense and rebounding travels,” senior Isaiah Mucius said. “We had to find a way to just get going. And I think on the defensive end, that was something we could control.

“We got a bunch of stops in a row and we knew that we could beat them in transition and we just started doing that.”

LaRavia led Wake Forest with 15 points, and he was one of four Deacons in double-figure scoring. Williams scored 12 of his 14 points in the second half, and Mucius and Williamson scored 12 apiece.