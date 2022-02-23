Wake Forest stumbles at Clemson

Wake Forest’s momentum after Saturday’s win was abruptly halted with an 80-69 loss to host Clemson on Wednesday night at Littlejohn Coliseum.

Wake Forest (21-8, 11-7 ACC) never led against a Clemson (13-15, 5-12) team that had lost six straight games. Clemson led by as much as 12 with 6½ minutes left; Wake Forest cut the deficit to 70-67 with 1:27 left, but Clemson ended the game on a 10-2 run to finish things off.

"I thought Clemson outplayed us the entire game, and the score is evidence of that," coach Steve Forbes said. "... They were tough-minded on both ends and executed at a higher level than us.

"In basketball, you get what you deserve and we got what we deserved tonight. We got off to a really poor start and could not guard their guards."

The Tigers shot 53.7% from the field – it’s the sixth time this season that an opponent has shot better than 50% against the Deacons, and Wake Forest is 1-5 in such games.

The Deacons, meanwhile, were 25 of 61 from the field (41%) and 9-for-32 on 3-pointers (28.1%).

"I was worried about our physicality coming into the game and we played as poorly as we have played around the basket on offense all season," Forbes said. "It's hard to win when you can’t make your shots right at the basket."

Damari Monsanto scored a season-high 17 points, while Jake LaRavia scored 15 and Alondes Williams had 13.

Chase Hunter led Clemson with 21 points and made his last six shots. Al-Amir Dawes scored 19, and Nick Honor added 13 points.

Both teams were missing starters: Wake Forest played without Isaiah Mucius, who was reportedly sick. Clemson was without its top scorer, PJ Hall, who has been dealing with an injured foot all season and aggravated it against Louisville on Saturday.