Deacons grind through gross weather for scrimmage at Truist Field

WINSTON-SALEM – Under the lights at Truist Field, Wake Forest’s football team practiced Saturday morning. The lights were on because this was as nasty a spring morning as possible. Rain was interchanging between a light mist and looking like it was falling sideways and in buckets. A couple of times it stopped, only to start again 10 minutes later. Wind was howling. Receivers weren’t wearing gloves and the drops were frequent. It’s not an April Fool’s joke. “I think to get … wet-ball work once in the spring and once in fall camp is beneficial,” coach Dave Clawson said. “And I told the players, ‘It’s not baseball, right? They don’t cancel playing in the wet (conditions).’” So there was Wake Forest, blazing through a late-morning practice that saw the sun come out for the last 10-15 minutes — a truly cruel twist, it seemed. The conditions played a factor in some of what the Deacons could and couldn’t do in their ninth practice of the spring, and the majority of which was a scrimmage with live, to-the-ground tackling. “I thought their enthusiasm was great,” Clawson said. “They were out here jumping up and down, I thought they embraced the challenge. When it’s like that, it’s always going to be a little challenging on offense. “I thought we got really good work. And most importantly, we stayed healthy.” Also entering the calculus was a large recruiting event that started in Bridger Field House after Wake’s practice. When the Deacons stopped practicing, more than 100 people — recruits and family members — piled into the reception area. On the subject of gloves, Taylor Morin is one of the elder statesmen of the receiver position and explained the reasoning. “I think after a certain point it was just like, they do nothing for you,” Morin said. “When they get wet, they get more slippery and they hurt you more than they help you.” There was a progression to see those results Saturday — but that eventually proved true. In two early periods of Saturday’s practice — one 7-on-7, the other full-team before the scrimmage started — there were eight drops. By comparison, Thursday morning’s entire practice saw three drops (unofficially). Most of the drops Saturday were by younger players, and the frequency of them decreased as the scrimmage picked up speed. “This is the first time we’ve had wet weather all spring and at first, it’s squirting through there,” Clawson said. “As the scrimmage went on, I thought those guys learned to catch it better and squeeze it better and focus on it more and not worry about getting yards after the catch until they possess the football.” There’s also the part of this where, as Morin points out, there’s no excuse to drop passes. “It’s your responsibility to catch the football and obviously it’s easy to point to the rain as an out,” Morin said. **********

Here were my observations throughout Saturday’s practice, most of which was a scrimmage: - This early 7-on-7 period started with a crisp throw from Mitch Griffis to Donavon Greene, who found a soft spot in the coverage, for about 15 yards. - Next was an interception by Jamare Glasker on a throw down the sideline by Michael Kern. The ball floated a little bit and Glasker made a nice play — he’s had an up-and-down spring segment so far. - The next two notes were drops by Deuce Alexander and Aalijah Kelly. - Andre Hodge had a nice pass break-up and Davaughn Patterson — his name keeps showing up — almost had a diving interception. Safeties with a knack for being in the right place at the right time tend to play early in their careers. - Next two notes are drops by Wesley Grimes and Ian Ver Steeg. - Brendon Harris got a pass break-up and I wrote “quasi-drop” but didn’t mark down which receiver it was (so he’s off the hook). - Another drop by Kelly. - There was a full-team session next and best I could tell, this wasn’t a part of the scrimmage. Seemed like it was just a warmup. - First play was Demond Claiborne getting tackled in the backfield; next one was him breaking loose into the secondary for a gain of at least 10 yards. - Grimes dropped a pass from Griffis. - Kern had a nice throw, Nick Ragano with a good catch — I wrote “great comparatively” for this catch because of how many drops there already were. - And there’s a drop by Gavin Ellis. - OK, now moving into the full-fledged scrimmage portion. Started off with an incompletion by Griffis and Quincy Bryant — who had a great scrimmage — getting a TFL against Justice Ellison.

- Alright, I’m not getting in trouble here. Let me tip-toe up to the line … We can’t report on formations and personnel. I don’t think it’s giving away too much by saying that Wake’s top two nickels — Evan Slocum and Nick Andersen — were both on the field here, along with Chase Jones and Bryant at the linebacker spots, and Chelen Garnes and Malik Mustapha at their normal safety positions. - Ellison had a 10-yard run on third-and-14. - New set of downs for the first-team offense against first-team defense, Claiborne had a solid 4-yard run on first down and then Andersen got a TFL against Claiborne. This was a really impressive play by Andersen, fighting through the block of Cameron Hite. It’s nice to see Andersen healthy again — it feels like he’s had zero luck staying healthy since picking off Hendon Hooker (!) three times in that 2020 game. - Bryant “sacked” Griffis on third-and-short. The quotes are because even though there was live tackling for this scrimmage, QBs were still in green no-contact jerseys. - Second-team segment starts with Jacob Roberts getting a TFL on a QB draw, and then Andre Hodge with a TFL on Tate Carney trying to turn the corner running right. - Carney had a lane on a third-and-long run by Zamari Stevenson tripped him up. - Roberts and AJ Williams combined for a nice tackle on Carney. - Kern ended this series with two incompletions and this is where I noted that he was really floating his passes. It was tough to stay dry and the QBs were doing a lot to keep their hands dry, but there were some truly miserable throws made. - Third-team work started with Kelly hauling in a 6-yard catch, which speaks to Clawson’s point about improving during the scrimmage. - Annnnd then Kelly had another drop. - I keep making notes about Patterson; here he teamed with Matthew Lusardi (walk-on DL) for a tackle coming down the line.

- First-team back in, starting with Griffis hitting Morin for about 13 yards. Morin was at wide receiver, with Ke’Shawn Williams in the slot and Greene at the other wideout spot. - Greene had a drop but there’s at least a little bit of a saving grace here, as he got hit by Caelen Carson as soon as the ball arrived. - Matt Gulbin has been working as the second-team center, but he moved into Nick Sharpe’s spot as the first-team right guard for this series. - Kind of a non-descript three-play sequence, with Claiborne getting a couple of medium gains but only netting 5 yards on third-and-6. - Matthew Dennis made a 37-yard field goal and … Nick Sciba used to relate a lot of kicking terminology to golf phrases, so I’d say this was like Dennis laid off a 9-iron and took a 75% swing. It was weird and it barely cleared the crossbar. - Second-team was up next and Kern was picked off on the first play. Roberts batted the ball into the air and Isaiah Chaney snagged it. Roberts had a nice day and looks like he’ll be a welcomed addition to the linebacker rotation, while also keeping in mind that Dylan Hazen and Eldrick Robinson II haven’t practiced yet this spring. - Carney had a strong run up the middle — I think that’s in the DNA — and then got TFL’d by Andersen on the next play. - Hampton Tanner, who’s become the new Thomas Grippo (walk-on center who works with second-team) gets called for a blatant hold here. - So it was second-and-23 from around midfield … and it was a handoff to Claiborne, which resulted in another TFL for Andersen. Kind of hard not to be excited about him being healthy after this scrimmage. - First-team came back in, with Griffis taking a deep shot to Grimes and the freshman wide receiver failing to make a one-handed catch. This is where the rain/lack of gloves really stands out. Grimes has made this catch a few times in the last few weeks but in the rain and nastiness of Saturday, it bounces off his hand. - Griffis looked like he lost the grip on the second-down throw and it was a dying quail that luckily fell incomplete in the middle of the field. - Third-and-10 throw went to Williams for 13 yards; again, he and Griffis have a strong connection. - Next play was about a 30-yard pass to Morin, an over-the-shoulder throw that was dropped in a bucket.