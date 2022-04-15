Wake Forest spring game primer

WINSTON-SALEM – It’s not that coach you would have ever used the word “never” in regard to whether Wake Forest’s spring game would ever be televised.

It’s just that it seemed unlikely, given the #Wakeyleaks scandal.

This is, however, a new age for the ACC – and that means spring games are broadcast on the league’s network.

“Other networks in other conferences put their spring games on,” coach Dave Clawson said last weekend. “And we just want to make the conference more visible.”

That’s why last weekend, the network aired 12 straight hours of spring games (six games total), and why Wake Forest is one of four ACC teams which will have its spring televised by ACC Network on Saturday.

“That was something that we all kind of agreed with, that (if) we want to be more visible, we can’t be hiding our spring game,” Clawson said. “So, you know, there’s the purist in me as a coach that we don’t want to show anything. So you’ll see the same four plays.

“You won’t see a lot, we’ll let our guys play. But it’s part of the ACC Network and we were all required to do it and I understand why, I think it’s a good thing.”

Technically, spring practice doesn’t end until the spring game – which is the 15th and final practice of the spring schedule.

But Thursday morning’s practice ended with a bit of a festive mood at Wake Forest – a longtime manager who’s helped with the offensive line will graduate this spring, so he was hoisted up on shoulders and celebrated – and it marked the unofficial end of spring practices.

Wake Forest’s more-experienced players have seen just about all of the action they’re going to see in the spring – Clawson said

“We come out here and we want to get good work,” Clawson said. “But we have guys in their seventh and sixth and fifth year, so what we’ve done in all of these scrimmages is if guys have played more than 500 lifetime snaps in a game, we’re keeping them out of the scrimmages. …

“We’ll probably do something similar to that (Saturday). We don’t want to waste the practice for our starters. We might do some thud stuff, some team stuff and some template stuff, and then we’ll have a little bit more of a modified spring game.”

**********

Here are the basics you need to know for Wake Forest’s spring game:

Time: 2 p.m.

TV: ACC Network

Location: Truist Field

Admission: Free

Format: Four 10-minute quarters with a “brief intermission” for halftime, per release.

Offensive players to watch: As it says above, don’t count on seeing gaudy numbers for any of Wake Forest’s veterans.

Instead, watch players still in their first, second and third seasons with the Deacons who haven’t quite made the impact of those veterans yet.

That means guys like running backs Quinton Cooley and Will Towns, wide receiver Jahmal Banks and slot receiver Christian Greene.

And always, QB play is intriguing. Mitch Griffis and Michael Kern should both get a heavy workload behind Sam Hartman, and with Hartman confirming that next season will be his last as a Deacon, one of them is likely to be Wake Forest’s starter for the 2023 season.

Defensive players to watch: Starting up front, Kobie Turner is easy to spot thanks to his single-digit number (2) and his size (6-3, 290).

With Rondell Bothroyd and Jasheen Davis missing the spring and Ja’Corey Johns having played over 1,000 snaps in his career, there’s a good opportunity to see Kendron Wayman and BJ Williams at the defensive end spots.

Wake Forest needs to add a linebacker or two from the transfer portal, but it also needs to figure out how ready Dylan Hazen, Quincy Bryant and Jaylen Hudson are. A game-like setting will go a long way in determining that.

Even through they’re young-ish, the Deacons know what they have in cornerbacks Caelen Carson and Gavin Holmes. The question becomes who is behind them in the combination of JJ Roberts, Isaiah Wingfield and DaShawn Jones?