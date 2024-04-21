Deacons drop first game, win rubber match on walk-off wild pitch

Wake Forest's Cameron Gill rounds third base after a home run against Florida State on Saturday night. (Courtesy of Wake Forest Athletics)

By the skin of a walk-off wild pitch, Wake Forest earned a series win over Florida State this weekend. After FSU won the first game of a doubleheader 9-6 on Saturday at David F. Couch Ballpark, Wake Forest won the second game 10-9, winning Friday night’s series opener and that one with late-inning drama that clinched the series win. The Deacons (26-13, 11-10 ACC) are above .500 in league play at the end of a weekend for the first time this season. Wake’s remaining series are all within the ACC’s Atlantic Division; at Notre Dame next weekend, and then a break for final exams, followed by a series against division-leading Clemson (13-5) from May 10-12 and at N.C. State (12-9), a game ahead of the Deacons, from May 16-18. Here are recaps of Saturday’s games:

FSU 9, Wake Forest 6

In the first game, Marco Dinges hit a go-ahead RBI double and Jaime Ferrer hit a two-run home run to break a tied score in the top of the ninth. Blake Morningstar entered with one out and got the second one before issuing a walk on a full count. Dinges doubled in James Tibbs III, and Ferrer followed with a homer. It was the sixth home run of the game, with each team accounting for three of them. Josh Hartle started for Wake Forest and pitched 6 2/3 innings, allowing five runs. Only two of them were earned, as FSU got a run in the third on a balk and two in the fourth after Hartle committed a throwing error. Hartle gave up nine hits and a walk, striking out seven. David Falco Jr. was the only other pitcher the Deacons used between Hartle and Morningstar. Falco gave up one run in his 1 2/3, a homer by McGwire Holbrook. Wake’s homers came from Jack Winnay, Seaver King and Jake Reinisch. Winnay and King’s were solo blasts in the first and eighth, respectively; Reinisch’s two-run shot tied the game in the eighth.

Wake Forest 10, FSU 9