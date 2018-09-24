Massoud discussed his commitment further with Rivals.com. “They were my first high-major offer and they have just been there from the beginning for me,” he told Rivals.co. “The coaching staff, them playing professionally and developing players, that is priceless for me and that is big for me with my development. The school is beautiful and with the academics, it is a perfect blend of everything.”

Wake Forest began its 2019 class on Monday upon the commitment of Rivals150 forward Ismael Massoud . The four-star forward pledged to the ACC program following his official visit to the campus this weekend.

Heavily recruited for the past two years, Massoud chose Wake Forest over Harvard, Auburn, Rutgers and Georgia Tech. The four-star decided on Wake Forest following his official visit this weekend, cancelling his three others in the coming weeks as he had already taken a trip to Harvard earlier in the month.

What is Wake Forest getting in Massoud? A 6-foot-8 prospect that can play either forward position. Long, agile and full of confidence on the offensive end, Massoud finds himself best served in spot-up situations on the perimeter but can also be leaned upon for his multi-positional play on both sides of the floor.

The Deacons grab a member of the PSA Cardinals’ travel program for the second consecutive year after enrolling former Rivals150 wing Isaiah Mucius this fall. On the Nike EYBL circuit this summer, Massoud posted per-game averages of close to eight points and four rebounds, as he also converted nearly 32 percent of his perimeter attempts.

Massoud becomes the first member of Wake Forest’s 2019 class. They remain heavily involved with Rivals150 prospects Anthony Harris, Wendell Moore, and Tre Mitchell, as they recently hosted Harris and three-star big man Jared Jones along with the now committed Massoud last weekend.