WINSTON-SALEM – Someway, somehow, anyhow, Wake Forest did what was needed to have a chance to beat Pittsburgh.

Twice in the last 3½ minutes.

Third-string quarterback Santino Marucci threw a 15-yard touchdown to Cameron Hite with 7 seconds left to give Wake Forest a 21-17 win over Pitt on Saturday.

The win snaps Wake Forest’s (4-3, 1-3 ACC) three-game losing streak and was a rollercoaster emotion, complete with three lead changes in the final 3½ minutes.

First, there was Demond Claiborne’s 42-yard touchdown run with 3:02 left that put Wake Forest ahead 14-10, the Deacons’ first lead of the game.

Christian Veilleux’s 22-yard touchdown pass to Bub Means with 1:30 left gave Pittsburgh a 17-14 lead.

Marucci was intercepted on the ensuing possession. Pitt (2-5, 1-3) was pinned deep, and Veilleux scrambled on third down and slid — it was ruled — just in front of the line to gain for a first down with 40 seconds left.

Wake Forest got the ball back with 40 seconds left near midfield. Marucci threw a fourth-down pass to Ke’Shawn Williams for 24 yards, reaching the 15-yard line with 12 seconds left before a spike. The throw to Hite came next.

Marucci started at quarterback for Wake Forest. He was pressed into duty because of a shoulder injury to Michael Kern and because Mitch Griffis was also unavailable. Kern had his right arm in a sling and was on the sidelines for Saturday’s game; Griffis was not visible during the game.

Without its top two quarterbacks and with a scuffling offense for most of the season, Wake’s offensive gameplan was about as conservative as you’d expect.

Wake Forest tied the game at 7-7 in the last few minutes of the first half on Demond Claiborne’s punishing 18-yard run. It came after a 22-yard pass from Marucci to Claiborne, with a 15-yard facemask of Claiborne tacked onto the end of it.

That was Wake’s only possession through the first three quarters that went farther than 25 yards.

Claiborne is the only Deacons who’s scored a touchdown for the past month. He had Wake’s only touchdowns at Clemson and Virginia Tech, too.

This is the fourth straight game Wake Forest has scored under 20 points; before the streak started, that hadn’t happened since the 2020 season opener.

Pitt marched 75 yards on 13 plays, going 4-for-4 on third downs, to start the game. The fourth third-down conversion was a 7-yard touchdown pass from Veilleux to Kenny Johnson.

Wake Forest entered this weekend allowing third-down conversions on 31.7% of opponents’ chances, 18th in the country.

The rest of the first half for Wake’s defense looked like one of the better defenses in the ACC. Pitt netted 83 yards on 27 plays for the rest of the first half.

EDITOR'S NOTE: A previous version of this story stated Mitch Griffis was not in the stadium Saturday. Video of Wake's post-game celebration reveals that he was.