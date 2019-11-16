WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Wake Forest head coach Danny Manning announced Saturday (Nov. 16) that four prospective student-athletes have signed National Letters of Intent to attend Wake Forest beginning in the summer of 2020.

Guard Quadry Adams (Piscataway, N.J.), guard Djimon Bailey (Wilson, N.C.), forward Jaylon Gibson (Apex, N.C.) and guard Marcus Watson (Chicago, Ill.) signed their official commitments to join the Demon Deacons next season.

Adams is a three-star recruit from St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Edison, N.J. The 6-4 guard is ranked as one of the top 15 players in New Jersey by 247 Sports. Last season he averaged 15.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game during his junior year while leading the school to the state quarterfinals.

“Quadry is a very explosive, dynamic player,” said Manning. “We are looking forward to what he is going to bring to our program, both on the court and off the court. He is a quality young man, which is a testament to his parents, Cheryl and Jay. He has a great support system at St. Thomas Aquinas with coach Robert Turco.”

Bailey is a three-star guard from Greenfield High School. The 6-5 guard is ranked among the top 25 players in North Carolina by 247 Sports. He averaged 12 points, nine assists and seven rebounds per game during his junior season at Greenfield.

“Dji is a multi-talented player who makes his teammates better,” said Manning. “He is talented on both ends of the court with his skill set and type of demeanor he displays. He comes from a rich basketball background with all of the teams he has played for, most recently at Greenfield High School under coach Rob Salter and the Garner Road AAU program, led by Dwayne West. His parents, Sharon and Hart, have been extremely supportive and we look forward to welcoming them into our family.”

Gibson a three-star recruit from Grace Christian School in Raleigh. The 6-11 forward is ranked among the top 15 players in North Carolina by 247 Sports. During his junior season at Grace Christian, he averaged 15.1 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.7 blocks per game, while shooting 64 percent from the floor.

“Jaylon is a multi-talented big man with a skill set to play inside and outside,” said Manning. “We are really excited about where his ceiling is and helping him reach his potential. He comes from a supportive family and his mother, Lisa, has done a great job raising him and his siblings. He has really developed his game under the direction of Deshannon Morris at both Grace Christian and with the UC27 Carolina DreamChasers.”

Marcus Watson is a four-star recruit from Morgan Park High School. The 6-0 guard is ranked as one of the top five players in Illinois and one of the top 20 point guards nationally by 247 Sports. Watson has Morgan Park in the preseason national high school top 25 rankings as the school looks for its third state title in the past four seasons.

“Marcus plays with a tough and tenacious mentality,” said Manning. “He is a playmaker who makes his teammates better with the way he facilitates and passes the ball, while also having an ability to get to the rim. Fans will love his defensive tenacity, which he shows day-in and day-out. He gets great support from his parents, Marcus and Andrea, and has plays for two of the best programs in the nation in Morgan Park and the Mac Irvin Fire, both directed by Nick Irvin.”