Wake Forest secures another ACC road win

Damari Monsanto made his season debut, coach Steve Forbes wasn’t on Wake Forest’s bench, and the Deacons took control in the second half for an 80-64 win at Georgia Tech on Wednesday night.

The Deacons (15-4, 5-3 ACC) won for the third time on the road in the ACC this season, and for the first time at Georgia Tech since Chris Paul’s freshman season (2004). They did so by outscoring the Yellow Jackets 31-13 over the final 12½ minutes.

“We wanted to do it for Coach Forbes, we wanted to do it for ourselves, too,” said Alondes Williams, who led the Deacons with 19 points, nine assists and seven rebounds. “We need these road wins, so we’ve been coming out in these road games and just executing every time.”

Execution was key during runs of 10-2 and 10-0 in the second half, with the Deacons compiling defensive stops that led to fast-break opportunities.

Getting out in transition was a key against Georgia Tech (7-10, 1-6) and its typically stingy halfcourt defense.

“We thought that would be the key, early offense,” said assistant coach Brooks Savage, who filled in for Forbes as acting head coach. “If we could get first-shot rebounds, if we could turn them over and get into the open floor and get in transition, that would be really big for us.

“Because it can be hard at times to score against (their zone).”

Wake Forest announced about two hours before the game that Forbes would miss the game because of “illness.”

Savage filled in as head coach for the second game, though for the first full one: He took over against Duke last season when Forbes was ejected.

“We thought Coach was maybe going to be here today, we were hoping that he was and hopefully … that helped him feel better,” Savage said of the win. “We just kind of rally around the guys that are there, and we’ve got a good thing going. We wanted to do that tonight for Coach.”

Savage said he expects Forbes to be back on the Deacons’ bench for Saturday night’s game against North Carolina.

The personnel change that was forecasted – Monsanto’s debut as a Deacon – went as well as could have been expected.

Monsanto made his season debut after tearing his Achilles in May and played an impactful 12 minutes, with six points and a team-high eight rebounds. One of his two 3-pointers gave the Deacons a 52-51 lead with 12:25 left, and Wake Forest never trailed after that.

Williams made a concerted effort to get Monsanto shots as soon as he checked into the ballgame, which was about 5½ minutes into the game.

“Yeah, I was trying to get him going real early so he could get in a groove, because I know how it can be when you ain’t played in a long time and you’re just coming back,” Williams said. “You can start off kinda slow, so I’m just trying to get him happy and get him in a groove early.”

Along with the two 3s and the rebounds, Monsanto was up to the task on the defensive end – something that Savage wasn’t sure would be the case going into the game.

“I thought he was really good defensively,” Savage said. “I wasn’t sure – I know he plays hard and he competes, but he hasn’t been out there in a long time.”