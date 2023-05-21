Wake Forest will know ahead of time which game it has to win to advance in the ACC tournament this week.

The top-seeded Deacons will face Pittsburgh at 11 a.m. Thursday at Durham Bulls Athletic Park, and will play Notre Dame at 7 p.m. Friday.

Wake Forest, as the top seed in Pool A, will only need to beat the winner of Wednesday’s Notre Dame-Pitt game to advance to the semifinal, which will be a 1 p.m. Saturday game in Durham.

The Deacons won two of three games against both Notre Dame and Pitt during the regular season, as Wake Forest went 22-7 in capturing the league’s regular-season title. Wake Forest beat Notre Dame 4-1 and 12-3 in the first two games of a mid-March series before dropping the finale 3-1; Wake Forest dropped the series opener 3-0 at Pitt before blowing out the Panthers 23-4 and 17-1 to end a late-April series.

Wake Forest hasn’t advanced out of pool play in the ACC tournament since 2016, when it was the 10-seed and lost in the championship game to Clemson.