Wake Forest’s schedule set for ACC tournament
Deacons will play on final two days of baseball tournament in Durham
Wake Forest will know ahead of time which game it has to win to advance in the ACC tournament this week.
The top-seeded Deacons will face Pittsburgh at 11 a.m. Thursday at Durham Bulls Athletic Park, and will play Notre Dame at 7 p.m. Friday.
Wake Forest, as the top seed in Pool A, will only need to beat the winner of Wednesday’s Notre Dame-Pitt game to advance to the semifinal, which will be a 1 p.m. Saturday game in Durham.
The Deacons won two of three games against both Notre Dame and Pitt during the regular season, as Wake Forest went 22-7 in capturing the league’s regular-season title. Wake Forest beat Notre Dame 4-1 and 12-3 in the first two games of a mid-March series before dropping the finale 3-1; Wake Forest dropped the series opener 3-0 at Pitt before blowing out the Panthers 23-4 and 17-1 to end a late-April series.
Wake Forest hasn’t advanced out of pool play in the ACC tournament since 2016, when it was the 10-seed and lost in the championship game to Clemson.