Wake Forest rolls to 11th win

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Three weeks off and an audible of the opponent didn’t prevent the business-like feeling to Wake Forest’s 38-10 win against Rutgers in the Gator Bowl at TIAA Bank Field.

Wake Forest (11-3) matched a school record for wins in a season and capped its “great” season with a thorough performance, especially after the first quarter.

Sam Hartman threw for 304 yards and three touchdowns, bringing his season total for total touchdowns to 50. That’s one shy of the ACC record, set by Lamar Jackson in his Heisman Trophy season (2016). Deshaun Watson also had 50 touchdowns in 2016.

Wake Forest never trailed, but this was far from a runaway victory in the opening stages of the game.

Hartman threw first-quarter touchdown passes to Brandon Chapman and A.T. Perry, completing impressive drives of 84 and 75 yards.

Rutgers answered the first score with a touchdown of its own, with Aaron Young scoring on a 12-yard touchdown run on an opening drive that saw the Scarlet Knights convert two third-and-8s and a third-and-11.

Rutgers answered Wake’s second touchdown with a field goal – and those were the last points for the Scarlet Knights. Rutgers (5-8) had 141 yards on 21 plays on its first two possessions – and on its next six possessions, had 113 yards on 32 plays.

An interception by Gavin Holmes in the last two minutes of the first half took away a scoring chance for Rutgers – he made the diving pick on Wake’s 2-yard line – and an interception by Zion Keith early in the third quarter gave the Deacons their second takeaway of the game.

Wake Forest put the game on ice in the fourth quarter with Chapman’s second touchdown catch of the game – he had one in his career before this game – and Justice Ellison’s 27-yard touchdown run with 4:15 left.