Wake Forest's baseball team came out of a four-game sweep to open its season by scoring its most runs of the season in the first mid-week game.

The Deacons scored eight runs in the first inning of a 20-2 win at UNC Greensboro on Tuesday afternoon.

Wake Forest (5-0) sent 13 batters to the plate in the 1st, getting three of those on a 2-RBI triple by leadoff hitter Tommy Hawke, who scored on an error on the play. Hawke was 3-for-3 with four runs scored.

Adam Cecere hit a three-run homer, moving him past Nick Kurtz for the team lead with five already. Brock Wilken added a solo homer later.

The Deacons got a strong five-inning start from Reed Mascolo. He allowed one run on two hits and a walk. Derek Crum, Joe Ariola, Chase Walter and William Ray all pitched an inning apiece in relief, with the Spartans (1-3) getting a run and three hits against Crum and the other three relievers pitching hit-less innings.