Steve Forbes wanted to see his Wake Forest team close out games better.

With another opportunity to do so, the Deacons cruised past Boston College for an 85-63 win on Saturday night at Conte Forum.

“I thought it was the best all-around game of the year, especially being on the road,” Forbes said.

Forbes called to mind Wake’s loss to LSU back in December, in which the Deacons were up big in the first half and 10 at halftime before losing 72-70. He said his halftime talk with the team, which was up 18 in the first half and 10 at halftime, was focused on not repeating the same mistakes.

Andrew Carr made his first seven shots and finished with 21 points on 10-of-14 shooting, and his 13 rebounds meant this was his second double-double of the season (the other was against Utah Valley).

Cameron Hildreth stayed hot with 20 points, giving him 62 on 24-for-36 shooting during Wake’s three-game winning streak.

It’s a winning streak — along with a 14-game winning streak at Joel Coliseum — that will be on the line against first-place Clemson on Tuesday night. The Tigers are the only unbeaten team in ACC play; every other team has at least two league losses.

“I thought we had a tremendous student turnout (Wednesday against Florida State),” Forbes said. “It’s the same thing Tuesday night, we need them. I would think it would be a really big crowd. I just think you put yourself in position … to play meaningful games. You want to play meaningful games, here’s one.”

Clemson opened its unbeaten start to ACC play with a 20-point win against Wake Forest on Dec. 2, after which the Deacons led by seven at halftime. They’ll have a chance to pay the Tigers back with Tuesday night’s game.

To get there, the Deacons (13-5, 5-2 ACC) spurted ahead of BC in the first half with a 14-0 run, which was bookended by 3s from Bobi Klintman and Carr, and featured two buckets from Hildreth. That opened up a 35-17 lead with five minutes left until halftime.

While Wake’s finish to the game was strong, its finish to the first half left something to be desired.

BC (8-10, 2-5) whittled the lead down to 10 by halftime, at 41-31. Carr scored Wake’s last nine points of the first half.

Jaeden Zackery made a jumper early in the second half to slice BC’s deficit to single digits—the only such time for the rest of the game. Wake Forest got a three-point play from Hildreth and a jumper by Tyree Appleby to push the lead to 13, and a 12-0 run later gave the Deacons a 64-41 lead with 12:18 remaining.

Wake’s lead grew to as much as 26 in the closing minutes and never dipped below 18.

Zackery led BC with 14 points. The Eagles shot 38.2% from the field (21 of 55) and had as many assists as turnovers (15 apiece).