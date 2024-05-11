Wake Forest went to the bottom of the eighth inning trailing by one run.

The Deacons left the eighth with a three-run cushion, leading to an 8-5 win over visiting Clemson on Saturday at David F. Couch Ballpark that clinches a series win over the top-ranked team in the ACC.

It’s the eighth straight win for Wake Forest (35-16, 14-12 ACC), which goes for a series sweep on Sunday afternoon.

That’s the scenario because in the eighth, Seaver King hit a two-run double to give the Deacons their only lead of the game. Two batters later, Jack Winnay’s two-run single provided the insurance runs, along with capping his 3-for-5, four-RBI game (he had a two-run home run in the third, his second of the series).

Cole Roland struck out the side on only 10 pitches in the ninth, earning his sixth save of the season and second of the series, having recorded the last four outs of Friday night’s 4-2 win.

Clemson (37-12, 17-9) was, more or less, in control of the game until the eighth. The Tigers got a two-run single by Jimmy Obertop in the first and a two-run homer by Tristan Bissetta in the third, both hits and all four runs coming against David Falco Jr., making the second start of his college career.

But the Maryland transfer who was Wake’s closer earlier this season limited the damage, allowing those four runs in 3 1/3 innings. He allowed seven hits and a walk, and struck out six.

Haiden Leffew faced six batters and recorded seven outs (he picked off an inherited runner), and the freshman lefty had three strikeouts. Blake Morningstar pitched 1 1/3 innings, giving up a homer to start the seventh to Jacob Jarrell.

Joe Ariola (1-0) picked up the win by entering in the eighth with a runner, inducing a double play and striking out Obertop.

Wake’s first run came on Nick Kurtz’s 20th home run of the season, which came in the third before Winnay’s two-run blast. Cameron Gill tied the game at 4-4 in the fifth with an RBI single.