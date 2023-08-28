Wake Forest’s football team is an older team that’s a little short on experience.

“This season, there’s a lot of transition,” coach Dave Clawson said on Monday afternoon. “We have 11 new starters. We are inexperienced but we’re not young.”

The Deacons open the season on Thursday night against FCS-level Elon. Wake Forest is 9-0 against the lower level of Division I programs and the margin has been at least 25 points in each of the last six seasons.

Clawson broke down that last part as such: Four players listed as starters on the team’s initial depth chart are entering their third seasons in the program, while every other player is older.

“We have players that have waited their time to play,” Clawson said, “and it’s good for them that they’re going to get game experience.”

That’s typically the case in Wake’s annual game against an FCS foe.

In last year’s opener against VMI, a 44-10 win, Wake Forest got at least one snap for 69 players according to its participation chart on the program’s website.

“This starts our growth process that some of these players will evolve into some of the best players in the ACC,” Clawson said. “But unlike a year ago, there’s not the accumulated starts and experience across the board that we’ve had.”

So perhaps there’s something to be said for an infusion of new starters, even if they’ve been around for a while.

The Deacons were 8-5 last season. It was the fourth time in the last six seasons the Deacons won at least eight games; all the more impressive considering Wake Forest only played eight regular-season games in the 2020 season.

And yet, coming off an 11-win campaign in the previous year, last season had a hollow feeling to it. The encouraging early season games going toe-to-toe with Clemson and winning at Florida State faded with a 1-4 stretch to end the regular season, including losses to all three Big 4 rivals.