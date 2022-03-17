Wake Forest offense has 'mindset' in mind on Day One of spring camp

At 7:15 on a March Thursday morning at Wake Forest, the sky is still dark. The campus is empty. The streets are clear. But, near the southernmost tip of campus, the lights are on. People are working away, preparing for what’s to come. By 7:50, the sky has cleared and the skies are blue. Under these skies, the first football is thrown, the first whistle blown, the first voice yells. Spring football began under these skies today for the Deacons.

For redshirt junior quarterback Sam Hartman, that meant shaking off the cobwebs between the team’s last game on Dec. 31 and today.

“I think the whole objective of spring ball is to knock the rust off from the offseason,” Hartman said following practice. “We did a great job with that. It's good to see the guys flying around. Any day you can play football in a live situation is always fun.”

There is more to shake off than just cobwebs for Hartman and the Wake Forest offense leading into this season. Before their bowl game against Rutgers at the end of December, Hartman and the team suffered a heartbreaking loss in Charlotte against Pittsburgh in the ACC Championship. After scoring three straight touchdowns, the offense collapsed, much to do with four interceptions being thrown by Hartman, three of which came in the second half. Now, Hartman is looking to bounce back strong.

“The mindset is pretty clear,” Hartman said. “We want to get back to where we were last year, but finish the job. It starts with our mindset. Every practice is important — winning every practice. We want to go one for one today. Two for two tomorrow, three for three our next practice.”

Mindset was a clear and targeted phrasing for Hartman in his post-practice comments. On Wednesday, coach Dave Clawson announced that word — Mindset — as the team motto for the year, following last year’s motto of “Good to Great”.

This season both mindset and outlook are strong for a Deacons offense that is returning nearly all of their starters and adding players from an unprecedented level of depth within the program. That starts with Hartman, who chose to come back and play for another year under Clawson and offensive coordinator Warren Ruggiero. After, for some time, being in the Heisman Trophy conversation last season, Hartman is bound to be one of the leading preseason candidates, adding on to the fact that Wake Forest is set to be far less underestimated in 2022. The quarterback put forth outstanding statistics in his fourth year with the Demon Deacons, racking up 39 touchdowns and 4,228 passing yards, while also rushing for 11 scores.

Regardless of accolades, Hartman is planning on coming to work with his best every day, just like the rest of the players on the team. His mindset hasn’t changed.

“It’s definitely a balancing act,” Hartman said on how to lead the team. “You can [lead] by example, by showing up and doing the job, having that smile on your face and flying around. [It’s about] having fun but also being serious when it’s time to be serious.”

It’s hard not to have the smile on your face when you have the talent that Hartman is surrounded by. Despite losing star receiver Jaquarii Roberson and pieces like Christian Beal-Smith and Donald Stewart, the Deacons return nearly all of their starters on offense for the upcoming season.

Behind Hartman at quarterback is redshirt freshman Mitch Griffis and redshirt sophomore Michael Kern. Last season, Griffis and Kern were both listed as the No. 2 quarterback below Hartman, but Kern was the player to come in and throw a 58-yard pass against Clemson. This year, though, Griffis appears to potentially have the upper-hand.

At running back, sophomore Justice Ellison seems primed to be the “1A” back in the offense after being part of the three-man rotation last season. Following a start to the season that had him appear in more of a reserve role, Ellison came on strong in the second half of the season, including a two-touchdown performance against NC State. Ellison fit in well as the lead back in the limited running plays.

Redshirt junior Christian Turner, who added five touchdowns last season, appears to be the second half of that starting duo. Sophomore Quinton Cooley and redshirt freshman Will Towns will also both have opportunities to compete for touches. Freshman Demond Claiborne, who will enroll in the fall, also can be factored in as a potential playmaker. On Thursday, Towns was the star of this group, especially when it came to catching passes out of the backfield.

Despite Ellison standing out as the potential leading running back for the Deacons, Clawson was quick to mention that it could be a committee job, similar to the three-man group that the team used last season.

“The standard isn't that we want a one, two or three [running back rotation],” Clawson said after practice. “It’s ‘are you good enough to help us win?’ Whether it's a two-man mix between Justice [Ellison] and Christian [Turner] or Quinton Cooley, or Will Towns, there's an opportunity to get a third guy involved.”

At wide receiver, much is open for a team that lost Roberson and Stewart after this past season. Redshirt junior A.T. Perry, who scored 15 touchdowns with 1,293 receiving yards, returns as the lead receiver on the outside. Redshirt sophomore Taylor Morin, who had considerable playing time on the outside last season, including five touchdowns, is now set to move inside to the slot.

The rest of the starting wide receivers are yet to be decided. Redshirt sophomore Donavon Greene, who missed the 2021 season due to injury, will return for the 2022 season and is likely to be a leading player for the group — though he’s unlikely to practice in the spring. Freshman Ke’Shawn Williams, who came along well last season with three touchdowns and 404 receiving yards, is an early bet to receive playing time.

Two receivers who did not get much playing time last season are set to challenge for a role on the field. Redshirt freshman Horatio Fields and sophomore Jahmal Banks are within range of earning time on the field in the coming season. Both played well on their first day of spring practices.

At tight end, redshirt junior Blake Whiteheart, who caught three touchdowns last season, returns as the lead player in the position group. Sophomore Trey Boll was also seen getting significant reps.

On the offensive line, Wake Forest brings back most of their talent from last season including Sean Maginn, Michael Jurgens, Loic Ngassam Nya and Devonte Gordon. Redshirt senior Spencer Clapp is the player most likely to fill the final spot, but anything is possible.

In the final segment of the day, the starting offense faced off against the starting defense for one drive. While the entire day was filled with fire, excitement and effort, this moment was the pinnacle. After throwing an incompletion to start the drive, Hartman found Banks on the right sideline and then completed a 25-yard pass to Perry over the middle that most likely would have gone for a touchdown, if not for the no-contact nature of the practice.

While there were mistakes abound — passes overthrown by Hartman, catches dropped by receivers and an interception for Kern — the starting point was strong for the Wake Forest offense. Clawson was pleased about this being the case.

“One for one,” Clawson said of the first practice. “[There was] good energy. The guys seemed into it. That's what you want. We purposely started spring football late. You want [the players] to miss [playing] to the point that they look forward to getting out here. I thought they responded the way we wanted.”

It’s the first day of spring football. There is much to go, but for Hartman and the team, the job is now to do what they could not do last season — finish.