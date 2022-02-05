Wake Forest notches road win at FSU

It might not have been pretty, but Wake Forest notched another ACC road win in beating Florida State 68-60 on Saturday at the Donald L. Tucker Center.

The Deacons committed a season-high 26 turnovers, but locked down Florida State on the defensive end (32.8% shooting, 16 turnovers).

“As bad as our offense was for a lot of the game, with turnovers, I don’t think we ever let our offense dictate how we played defense,” coach Steve Forbes said.

Jake LaRavia nearly had a triple-double, coming up one assist short and scoring 18 points and 13 rebounds.

It’s the second time in as many games that a Deacon has come up an assist shy of a triple-double; Alondes Williams almost notched the feat against Pittsburgh on Wednesday night. Williams had a game-high 23 points.

“We need Alondes and Jake to play really well, and they were outstanding,” Forbes said. “They were the two best players on the court and we went to them over and over and over.”

Wake Forest (19-5, 9-4 ACC) won for the eighth time in the last 10 games and led for the last 32 minutes of this game – though the margin only reached double digits briefly with about 12 minutes left.

It’s only the fourth time in the last four seasons that Florida State (13-9, 6-6) has lost an ACC home game.

Wake Forest led 25-21 at halftime and, along with the 20.6% that FSU shot from the field, that was just about the only positive note about the first half for the Deacons.

Wake Forest committed 18 first-half turnovers, matching the second-highest total for a game this season – against LSU and FSU the first time around, the Deacons committed 22 turnovers.