Wake Forest notches narrow mid-week win

WINSTON-SALEM – The balancing act that comes with Wake Forest’s latest baseball game is simple: On one hand, the Deacons won.

On the other hand is just about everything else.

“Truthfully, just happy to get out of there with a win,” coach Tom Walter said on Tuesday night. “Didn’t play great tonight, and not a ton to celebrate.”

Wake Forest picked up a 6-5 non-conference win over visiting Appalachian State on Tuesday night, grinding through a game that was at times sloppy, but was also a much-needed result.

These teams combined for five first-inning runs on two hits. The Deacons started Eric Adler, who started the season as their closer, and he got one more out (five) than runs allowed (four).

More problematic long term was the prognosis from Walter on freshman first baseman Nick Kurtz, who suffered a shoulder injury that could keep him out of the lineup for a considerable amount of time. Kurtz is hitting .343 with 10 homers, 90 total bases, a slugging percentage of .629 and an on-base percentage of .478 – all of those marks being in the top four among Deacons batters.

“Not encouraged about the prognosis there,” Walter said. “At best he’s questionable for the weekend, and probably questionable for the rest of the year, based on what I’m seeing an hearing.

“Don’t want to overreact right now, but not encouraging.”

Beyond that, the Deacons needed something positive – and what’s now an 18-1 non-conference record suggested that was on tap – following a disappointing weekend that saw two losses against a Clemson team that hadn’t won an ACC series this season.

But also going by past performances, this one was bound to be tight: The Deacons’ previous three mid-week games were won by scores of 10-7, 6-4 and 8-4.

Wake’s pitching depth has been the key to picking up these non-conference wins, which have helped the Deacons to an RPI of 15 (before Tuesday night’s game).

“We’ve made some good pitches when we’ve needed to,” Walter said. “Our bullpen has been pretty solid in these games. They scored four in the first two innings and ended with five, so anytime you give up one run in seven innings out of your bullpen, you’ve gotta be pretty happy about that.”

Now the Deacons try to carry that momentum into a third straight ACC road series win – they’ve won two of three at Georgia Tech and Boston College already this season.

Wake Forest wasn’t the only upper-tier ACC team to drop a series to one of the league’s bottom-three teams last weekend – in fact, Notre Dame had it worse than the Deacons. The Irish entered the weekend in second place in the Atlantic Division and were swept by Duke, which Wake Forest had swept in the previous weekend, to throw Notre Dame into fifth in the Atlantic.

If you want a picture of how tight the division race is: