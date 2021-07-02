Wake Forest makes a move for Kennesaw Mountain WR Riley
Wake Forest jumped into the mix for Kennesaw Mountain (Ga.) wide receiver Savion Riley at the end of June. Riley's stock has been up this summer as new highlights came out from his junior season in May. He spoke with Deacons Illustrated about his recruitment and where things stand with the Deacs.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news