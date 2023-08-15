WINSTON-SALEM – Wake Forest will be without linebacker Eldrick Robinson II this season after he suffered a season-ending injury during fall camp.

Robinson went down Monday morning in a non-contact injury. Coach Dave Clawson confirmed it to be a season-ending injury to his Achilles on Tuesday.

Robinson played four games last season — his first after transferring from Georgia Southern — before suffering a season-ending injury.

“It’s just, sometimes bad things happen to good people,” Clawson said. “He’s been through a lot and he was playing so well. … Everyone feels sick for him. We’re heartbroken. He did everything right, worked so hard, was having a great camp.”

The 6-foot, 218-pounder figured to be involved in Wake’s linebacker rotation. Robinson had six tackles last season; as a freshman at Georgia Southern in 2021, he had 74 tackles, 5½ TFLs, two interceptions and four QB hurries.

It’s still a position with some depth, given the Deacons return starter Chase Jones, the emergence of third-year linebackers Dylan Hazen and Quincy Bryant, the impact of transfer Jacob Roberts (N.C. A&T), and the acceleration shown by freshman Aiden Hall.