Wake Forest loses Eldrick Robinson II for the season
Deacons will be without linebacker who suffered season-ending injury after four games last year
WINSTON-SALEM – Wake Forest will be without linebacker Eldrick Robinson II this season after he suffered a season-ending injury during fall camp.
Robinson went down Monday morning in a non-contact injury. Coach Dave Clawson confirmed it to be a season-ending injury to his Achilles on Tuesday.
Robinson played four games last season — his first after transferring from Georgia Southern — before suffering a season-ending injury.
“It’s just, sometimes bad things happen to good people,” Clawson said. “He’s been through a lot and he was playing so well. … Everyone feels sick for him. We’re heartbroken. He did everything right, worked so hard, was having a great camp.”
The 6-foot, 218-pounder figured to be involved in Wake’s linebacker rotation. Robinson had six tackles last season; as a freshman at Georgia Southern in 2021, he had 74 tackles, 5½ TFLs, two interceptions and four QB hurries.
It’s still a position with some depth, given the Deacons return starter Chase Jones, the emergence of third-year linebackers Dylan Hazen and Quincy Bryant, the impact of transfer Jacob Roberts (N.C. A&T), and the acceleration shown by freshman Aiden Hall.