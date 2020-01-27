News More News
football

Wake Forest lands NOLA CB Gavin Holmes

Alec Simpson
Recruiting Writer

Wake Forest receives a commitment from 3-star cornerback Gavin Holmes out of New Orleans, Louisiana. Holmes had just come off his official visit this past weekend and has announced that he has comm...

