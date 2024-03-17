Wake Forest will play host to an in-state rival that beat a power-conference champion this season.

The Deacons are a 1-seed in the NIT and play host to Appalachian State in the first game. It'll be an 8 p.m. start Wednesday night, shown on ESPN+.

App State went 27-6 this season and won the Sun Belt regular-season championship, going 16-2 in the league. The Mountaineers were knocked off in the conference tournament by Arkansas State. App State beat Auburn, the SEC tournament champion, in Boone on Dec. 3.

If Wake Forest wins, the Deacons will play the winner of a game between Georgia and Xavier. Either of those matchups would be juicy; Georgia beat Wake Forest in the opening week of the season, while Wake Forest and Xavier haven’t resumed the Skip Prosser Classic

Wake Forest went 20-13 this season and looked the part of an NCAA tournament team for most of the last two months, but a late-season slide means the Deacons are in the NIT for the second time in the last three seasons.

After beating Duke on Feb. 24, Wake Forest was 18-9. The Deacons lost three straight games after that, none of them to NCAA tournament-bound teams. They closed the regular season with a win against Clemson, which is a 6-seed in the NCAA tournament, and beat Notre Dame in the second round of the ACC tournament, but lost to Pittsburgh in the quarterfinal round this past week.

Wake Forest is a combined 64-37 in the past three seasons. The last three-year window in which the Deacons won at least that many games was from 2003-06, which Wake Forest finished seasons with 21, 27 and 17 wins (65 total).