DeaconsIllustrated - Wake Forest lands Colorado transfer DB Trujillo

Wake Forest needed some immediate help in the secondary after several transfers, injuries, and some position movement along the defense thinned some of the depth out. The Deacs tapped into that need with the pickup of former Colorado defensive back KJ Trujillo on Saturday night.

Trujillo is a truly versatile defensive back starting seven games and playing in eight as a true freshman at Colorado due to injuries in the Buffaloes secondary and then moved to the safety position in 2020 and he even started his final game at Colorado at the nickel spot. In 2020, he played free safety, nickel and a little bit of corner again for the Buffs.