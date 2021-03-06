DeaconsIllustrated - Wake Forest lands Colorado transfer DB Trujillo

Wake Forest lands Colorado transfer DB Trujillo
Wake Forest needed some immediate help in the secondary after several transfers, injuries, and some position movement along the defense thinned some of the depth out. The Deacs tapped into that need with the pickup of former Colorado defensive back KJ Trujillo on Saturday night.
Trujillo is a truly versatile defensive back starting seven games and playing in eight as a true freshman at Colorado due to injuries in the Buffaloes secondary and then moved to the safety position in 2020 and he even started his final game at Colorado at the nickel spot. In 2020, he played free safety, nickel and a little bit of corner again for the Buffs.
In his freshman season, he had a sack, an interception and pass breakups.
During his career at Colorado, he logged 545 career snaps on defense. He will have three seasons of eligibility remaining and should be eligible for the 2021 season based on the one-time waiver rule expected to be enacted this fall.
Trujillo hails from Orange, California and he played high school ball at three different Los Angeles area high schools.