Wake Forest lands 8 on All-ACC teams

Wake Forest had eight players garner recognition on one of the three All-ACC teams, including first-team selections wide receiver A.T. Perry, kicker Nick Sciba and offensive tackle Zach Tom.

Second-team selections were quarterback Sam Hartman, slot receiver Jaquarii Roberson, defensive tackle Miles Fox and safety Traveon Redd.

Also earning recognition were seven honorable mention picks: tight end Brandon Chapman, offensive guard Loic Ngassam Nya, center Michael Jurgens, defensive end Rondell Bothroyd, linebacker Luke Masterson, and cornerbacks Ja'Sir Taylor and Caelen Carson.

The 15 total players to earn All-ACC honors is a program record.