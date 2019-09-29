WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Wake Forest is ranked in both college football polls this week. The Demon Deacons, 5-0 overall and 1-0 in the ACC following Saturday’s 27-24 win at Boston College, are ranked No. 20 in the Amway Coaches Poll and No. 22 in the Associated Press Poll.

The Deacons moved up four spots in the Coaches poll after breaking into the rankings last week at No. 24. Wake Forest was the first team “also receiving votes” in last week’s AP poll. It is the first time the Deacons are in the AP Top 25 since 2008.

Wake Forest will have an open date this week and will return to action with three straight home ACC games. The Deacons host Louisville on Oct. 12, Florida State on Oct. 19 and NC State on Nov. 2.

Wake Forest has won seven straight games dating back to last year, tying the longest winning streak in school history. The 1944 Demon Deacons won their first seven games of the season.

Wake Forest spent eight weeks in the AP poll in 2008, being ranked No. 23 in the preseason and moving as high as No. 16 on Sept. 21 following a 12-3 win at Florida State. The Deacons dropped to No. 25 following a 24-17 loss to Navy. A 12-7 win over Clemson pushed the Deacs back up to No. 21. Wake Forest fell out of the poll following a loss at Maryland.