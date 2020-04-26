News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-04-26 14:49:38 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Wake Forest Hoops Coach Hotboard 1.0

Kelly Quinlan • DeaconsIllustrated
Managing Editor
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Wake Forest fired Danny Manning on Saturday morning opening up a rare ACC job at a school with tremendous history and a foothold to recruit some of the top talents in the nation. Athletic Director ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}