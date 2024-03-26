Wake Forest broke a tied game with a four-run seventh inning and held on for a 7-6 win over Liberty on Tuesday at Worthington Field.

The Deacons (17-7) and Flames (10-14) traded runs for the first five innings, neither leading by more than a run and leaving the fifth tied at 3-3.

Wake’s first run of the seventh came in because of an error. Cam Nelson walked with the bases loaded to force in the second run, and the third one scored on a wild pitch. Marek Houston capped the scoring with an RBI single.

Wake Forest held on, giving up a run in the seventh that was charged to David Falco Jr. and two in the eighth, both bases-loaded walks by Will Ray (with Josh Gunther responsible for putting the runners on base).

Ray got the last two outs of the eighth with the bases still loaded, and had a 1-2-3 inning in the ninth for his second save of the season.

Ben Shenosky started for Wake Forest and pitched 3 2/3 innings, giving up two runs (one earned). Haiden Leffew (2-0) picked up the win by pitching 1 2/3 in the middle of the game, not allowing a run.