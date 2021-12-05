Wake Forest headed to Gator Bowl

Wake Forest is headed to the Gator Bowl, which will be played at 11 a.m. on Dec. 31 in Jacksonville, Fla.

The opponent will be Texas A&M.

That will be a rematch of the 2017 Belk Bowl, which Wake Forest won 55-52. It'll be a matchup of former Wake Forest defensive coordinator Mike Elko against the Deacons' high-powered offense; Elko was with the Deacons for coach Dave Clawson's first three seasons in Winston-Salem, having worked with Clawson at Fordham, Richmond and Bowling Green previously. Another former Wake Forest staff member, Tyler Santucci, is the Aggies' linebackers coach.

"It’s a huge honor to represent the ACC and Wake Forest University," Clawson said via Zoom on Sunday evening. "We take pride that we played in the first one in 1945 when Peahead Walker was our coach."

The respect between Clawson and Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher is mutual.

"I’ve known Dave a long time, he’s done a tremendous job with his program, almost just won the ACC," Fisher said.

Fisher added that with Elko and Santucci on his staff, Texas A&M's coaches are often aware of how Wake Forest is doing when their game times aren't overlapping.

This is Wake Forest’s sixth straight bowl berth, which has now doubled the program’s previous record for such a streak.

The Deacons won the first three – Military against Temple, Belk against Texas A&M, Birmingham against Memphis – before losing to Michigan State in the Pinstripe Bowl in 2019 and to Wisconsin in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl in 2020.

The news comes a day after Wake Forest’s 45-24 loss to Pittsburgh in the ACC championship game. Pittsburgh, with that win and the ACC crown, is playing Michigan State (hello, Kenneth Walker III) in the Peach Bowl.

Wake Forest started the season 8-0 and was ranked ninth in the first College Football Playoff rankings of the season.

But the Deacons staggered a bit down the stretch, losing at North Carolina and Clemson in the regular season before losing to Pitt on Saturday night. Wins against N.C. State and Boston College in November helped the Deacons win the ACC’s Atlantic Division – the first time since 2008 that the division was won by a team other than Clemson or Florida State.