Wake Forest headed to College Park regional

Wake Forest’s baseball team is headed to familiar and former ACC territory for the regional round of the NCAA tournament.

The Deacons are the No. 2 seed in the College Park regional, which is hosted by Maryland. Wake Forest will be No. 3 seed Connecticut on Friday; the fourth team in the regional is Long Island.

It’s Wake Forest’s first NCAA tournament berth since 2017, when the Deacons won their regional as a host and lost to eventual national champion Florida in the best-of-3 super regional series.

The Deacons, at 40-17-1, doubled their win total from last season, when they were one of two teams that missed the ACC tournament.

Maryland is the No. 15 overall seed – the winner of this regional will play the winner of the Palo Alto regional, which consists of No. 2 overall Stanford, Binghamton, UC Santa Barbara and Texas State.

Wake Forest has accrued some late-season momentum with wins in six of its last seven games – the only loss coming in the ACC tournament against N.C. State, which the Deacons swept in the previous weekend in Raleigh.

After Wake’s loss to the Wolfpack in the first game of pool play in the ACC tournament, the Deacons beat Miami 16-3 in seven innings on Friday – the Hurricanes were announced as the No. 6 overall seed in the NCAA tournament on Monday.