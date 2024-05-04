Wake Forest scraped its way through two narrow non-conference wins during final exams week.

The Deacons aced the first of three games against Western Carolina this weekend.

Three first-inning homers and Chase Burns’ six hitless innings led the way in a 9-2 win over the Catamounts on Saturday night at David F. Couch Ballpark.

Burns (9-1) mowed through six innings and allowed two walks, along with 13 strikeouts. Burns was temporarily passed for the national lead in strikeouts when Dallas Baptist’s Ryan Johnson had 11 on Friday night, putting him at 129 punchouts this season; Burns’ 13 strikeouts puts him at 140 this season (in 75 innings).

The no-hitter was broken up in the seventh against Zach Johnston. The freshman pitched two scoreless innings and had five strikeouts. Hudson Lee gave up two runs in the ninth on two hits, a walk and a hit batter; Andrew Koshy retired the three batters he faced to end the game.

Wake’s first-inning homers were all solo shots, by Marek Houston, Seaver King and Jack Winnay. Adam Tellier and Nick Kurtz added RBI singles in the middle innings, and Jake Reinisch broke the game open and made it 8-0 with a three-run homer in the sixth. Cameron Gill singled in a run in the seventh.

The widespread offensive production meant that Wake’s top six in its lineup all had at least one hit, one run scored and one RBI; Gill was 2-for-2 with that RBI single as the production from the bottom three places in the lineup.

Wake Forest and Western Carolina will play a doubleheader on Sunday, the first game slated to start at 1 p.m.