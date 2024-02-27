Wake Forest did most of its damage early and a strong start by freshman Haiden Leffew carried the Deacons to their first mid-week win of the season.

Leffew pitched five innings and allowed N.C. A&T’s only run, coming on a sacrifice fly in his final inning. He allowed two hits, two walks and two HBPs, and had five strikeouts. Leffew has now pitched nine innings this season, allowing two runs, four hits, four walks and striking out 13.

Wake Forest (7-1) scored two runs in the first inning, both Adam Tellier and Marek Houston coming across on an error.

Austin Hawke and Tellier had RBI doubles in the second, sandwiching a two-run homer by Jack Winnay, who’s had four homers in Wake’s last four games (two on Sunday against Dayton). Jake Reinisch added an RBI groundout later to cap the five-run second inning.

The Deacons added a run in each the fourth and seventh, on a wild pitch and groundout. A three-run ninth — one run on a balk, two on an error — further unbalanced the margin.

William Ray pitched two innings in relief and didn’t allow a baserunner. Cam Nelson and Josh Gunther each got two outs, and then perhaps the most-important development of the night for the bullpen came.

Will Gervase made his debut, recording the final two outs. He’s a 6-foot-9 lefty who transferred in from Pitt Community College whose start to the season was delayed by an injury.