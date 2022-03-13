Wake Forest gets No. 2 seed in NIT

Wake Forest will play a home game against Towson this week in the first round of the NIT.

The Deacons, having gone 23-9 this season, are a No. 2 seed. Their game against Towson will be at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Joel Coliseum.

Wake Forest hasn’t played in the NIT since 2006, when the Deacons lost to Minnesota in the first round.

Wake Forest was not one of the first four teams out of the NCAA tournament – the committee reveals the top four, and those are the No. 1 seeds for the NIT. Those teams were Dayton, Oklahoma, SMU and Texas A&M.

Texas A&M is the No. 1 seed on Wake Forest’s quadrant of the bracket.

Wake Forest lost four of its last seven games after hitting 20-5 with a road win at N.C. State. Two of those losses came to NCAA tournament-bound Miami and Duke by a combined six points – but the more-problematic losses were at Clemson (80-69) and this past week in the Deacons’ first game of the ACC tournament.

Wake Forest lost to Boston College 82-77 in overtime on Wednesday afternoon after leading by 10 with six minutes left in regulation. Boston College finished the season 13-20 – though the Eagles acquitted themselves well in the quarterfinal round, taking Miami to overtime before falling by two.