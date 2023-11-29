WINSTON-SALEM – Turning the calendar from November to December comes with Wake Forest’s men’s basketball team having established its identity.

The Deacons showed that identity — a gritty, grimy, tough, together one — in beating visiting Florida 82-71 on Wednesday night at Joel Coliseum in the first iteration of the ACC-SEC Challenge.

“You know, we’ve been trying to find our identity,” Deacons forward Andrew Carr said. “We know we need to be a tougher team, we need to win the rebounding battle and we know that our offense will feed off of that.”

Rebounding was going to be the biggest key for Wake Forest (4-3) against a Florida team that entered the game as one of the best offensive-rebounding teams in the country.

The Deacons held the slimmest of advantages on the glass, 34-33. Florida (4-3) had seven offensive rebounds and six second-chance points to show for it.

“I thought it was an identity win,” coach Steve Forbes said. “I haven’t been very happy about where we’re at with (identity). … I want people to think that we play hard, smart, together and that we share the ball, and that we’re gritty, grimy, tough on defense and we rebound with two hands and we execute.

“And no matter what we do or what we run, if we do those things we’ve got a great chance to win.”

Sticking to those things — and that identity — is how Wake Forest overcame what was as much as a nine-point deficit early in the second half.

Forbes called a timeout 4½ minutes into the second half when Florida led 45-36. In that break, Forbes said his message for the Deacons was they had to fight back and get some stops.

They did — Florida only had two field goals over the next seven minutes — and whittled the deficit away, then led 62-56 with seven minutes left.

The Gators pulled even, setting the stage for the final few minutes.

Wake Forest pulled away down the stretch by scoring on seven of eight possessions, taking this from a 64-64 game to 80-69 with 50 seconds left.