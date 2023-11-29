Wake Forest gets “identity” win over Florida
Deacons overcome 9-point deficit in second half to win first ACC-SEC Challenge game
WINSTON-SALEM – Turning the calendar from November to December comes with Wake Forest’s men’s basketball team having established its identity.
The Deacons showed that identity — a gritty, grimy, tough, together one — in beating visiting Florida 82-71 on Wednesday night at Joel Coliseum in the first iteration of the ACC-SEC Challenge.
“You know, we’ve been trying to find our identity,” Deacons forward Andrew Carr said. “We know we need to be a tougher team, we need to win the rebounding battle and we know that our offense will feed off of that.”
Rebounding was going to be the biggest key for Wake Forest (4-3) against a Florida team that entered the game as one of the best offensive-rebounding teams in the country.
The Deacons held the slimmest of advantages on the glass, 34-33. Florida (4-3) had seven offensive rebounds and six second-chance points to show for it.
“I thought it was an identity win,” coach Steve Forbes said. “I haven’t been very happy about where we’re at with (identity). … I want people to think that we play hard, smart, together and that we share the ball, and that we’re gritty, grimy, tough on defense and we rebound with two hands and we execute.
“And no matter what we do or what we run, if we do those things we’ve got a great chance to win.”
Sticking to those things — and that identity — is how Wake Forest overcame what was as much as a nine-point deficit early in the second half.
Forbes called a timeout 4½ minutes into the second half when Florida led 45-36. In that break, Forbes said his message for the Deacons was they had to fight back and get some stops.
They did — Florida only had two field goals over the next seven minutes — and whittled the deficit away, then led 62-56 with seven minutes left.
The Gators pulled even, setting the stage for the final few minutes.
Wake Forest pulled away down the stretch by scoring on seven of eight possessions, taking this from a 64-64 game to 80-69 with 50 seconds left.
It started with what might be the most unlikely shot of Wake’s first seven games.
A stagnant offensive possession was ending with the ball in Matthew Marsh’s hands near the 3-point line. The 7-footer drilled a long 2-pointer, with one foot behind the 3-point stripe and the other in front of it.
“Coach always says, ‘You get what you deserve,’ and that was a lot of hard work and effort, all of those little things,” Carr said. “You’re bound to make a couple of those in a basketball game.”
Hunter Sallis led Wake Forest with 24 points, 16 of those coming in the second half. He had a dazzling three-point play late in which he skied for a dunk and adjusted in midair to absorb contact and make a floater off the backboard.
Carr supplied 22 points, along with six rebounds, three blocks and two assists. Cameron Hildreth scored 18, 12 in the second half, and also had six rebounds, along with four assists.
“Coach Forbes has made it really important to us and made a real big statement that we need to come together and realize who we are as a team,” Hildreth said. “And when we do these things, like, (how) good of a team we can be, and we showed that tonight.
“It’s just little things. … If we do all of those things, we’re a very hard team to beat.”
Florida didn’t lead until Walter Clayton Jr. hit a contested long-2 for an 18-17 lead with 11½ minutes left in the first half.
That’s around the same time that Wake Forest got sloppier with the ball. The Deacons committed one turnover in the first 8½ minutes, and then had six for the rest of the first half and had two more early in the second half.
Riley Kugel’s scoring burst to end the first half sent the Gators to halftime with a 36-32 lead. He scored Florida’s last seven points, including a 3-pointer and a posterizing transition dunk over Carr.
TIP-INS: Wake Forest has trailed by four at halftime in each of the last two games. The Deacons have outscored Charleston Southern and Florida by a combined 93-59 in the second halves. … Kugel led Florida with 24 points, but the Gators’ backcourt of Zyon Pullin and Clayton combined for 24 points on 6-for-24 shooting. … Kevin Miller also scored 11 points for the Deacons, but sat out for about 9½ minutes in the second half. In that span, Wake Forest went from down by seven to tied; Miller had a fastbreak layup with 2:07 left to give the Deacons a five-point lead, and scored again a minute later as Wake Forest was putting the game away.