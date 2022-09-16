WINSTON-SALEM – You know it, I know it, Dave Clawson knows it – just about everybody with an interest in Wake Forest’s football program knows Mitch Griffis looked good in his first career start.

Still, it’s worth knowing what his offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach thought of it.

After all, in some ways, Warren Ruggiero’s opinion of his quarterback play is what matters most.

“I think he did a great job. I mean, he graded out very high,” Ruggiero told Deacons Illustrated this week. “You obviously always worry when a guy goes out there for the first time if they’re going to panic at all and get outside of the system.

“But he did his job, he did what we needed him to do. … I would say he did well above average for a first start.”

About two weeks ago, Griffis completed 21 of 29 passes for 288 yards and three touchdowns in Wake’s 44-10 season-opening win over VMI. The third-year quarterback started in place of Sam Hartman, who was still out because of the blood clot that required surgery in August.

Hartman returned last week and threw for 300 yards and four touchdowns at Vanderbilt, quickly shaking off whatever rust there might have been and navigating Wake’s offense through sloppy conditions.

The biggest development here – at least for the current season – feels like the peace of mind Wake Forest gained with Griffis’ start. There’s been confidence in Griffis and Michael Kern for the past couple of seasons, but like Ruggiero said, you’re never certain how a QB’s first start is going to go until it actually goes.

Aside from a couple of random snaps after Hartman’s helmet has come off, Hartman has been the only quarterback to take significant snaps for the Deacons since 2019.

“It’s hard to say what would happen, you’ve got to wait until it happens,” Ruggiero said. “No doubt, we feel good about where we’re at. We feel good about Michael, too.

“We feel we’re in good shape at that position.”