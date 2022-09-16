Wake Forest football notebook
Evaluating Wake’s QBs with input from Warren Ruggiero, plus other notes on the Deacons
WINSTON-SALEM – You know it, I know it, Dave Clawson knows it – just about everybody with an interest in Wake Forest’s football program knows Mitch Griffis looked good in his first career start.
Still, it’s worth knowing what his offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach thought of it.
After all, in some ways, Warren Ruggiero’s opinion of his quarterback play is what matters most.
“I think he did a great job. I mean, he graded out very high,” Ruggiero told Deacons Illustrated this week. “You obviously always worry when a guy goes out there for the first time if they’re going to panic at all and get outside of the system.
“But he did his job, he did what we needed him to do. … I would say he did well above average for a first start.”
About two weeks ago, Griffis completed 21 of 29 passes for 288 yards and three touchdowns in Wake’s 44-10 season-opening win over VMI. The third-year quarterback started in place of Sam Hartman, who was still out because of the blood clot that required surgery in August.
Hartman returned last week and threw for 300 yards and four touchdowns at Vanderbilt, quickly shaking off whatever rust there might have been and navigating Wake’s offense through sloppy conditions.
The biggest development here – at least for the current season – feels like the peace of mind Wake Forest gained with Griffis’ start. There’s been confidence in Griffis and Michael Kern for the past couple of seasons, but like Ruggiero said, you’re never certain how a QB’s first start is going to go until it actually goes.
Aside from a couple of random snaps after Hartman’s helmet has come off, Hartman has been the only quarterback to take significant snaps for the Deacons since 2019.
“It’s hard to say what would happen, you’ve got to wait until it happens,” Ruggiero said. “No doubt, we feel good about where we’re at. We feel good about Michael, too.
“We feel we’re in good shape at that position.”
Switching to 0
Kobie Turner got to Wake Forest in January and picked jersey No. 2.
The Richmond transfer wore it through spring practices and fall camp. He played well in it, making an impression early that he would be a key contributor on Wake’s defensive line this season.
And then in Wake’s season opener against VMI, there was a defensive tackle with an identical build as Turner wearing No. 0.
The 11th-hour jersey change had a simple reason:
“It actually came up two days before” the opener, Turner said. “There was a situation on punt safe where me and Taylor Morin could be on the field at the same time. So, had to take the change to zero.”
Morin also wears No. 2 and while it’d be difficult to confuse the 5-10, 176-pound Morin with the 6-3, 290-pound Turner, it’s still a penalty to have two players with the same number on the field at the same time.
Hence, Turner needed to find a new number.
“I like it a lot, it’s grown on me,” Turner said.
And it’s just an added benefit – one that Turner didn’t realize until after he switched – that both Turners on Wake’s team are wearing No. 0. Running back Christian Turner has been wearing that number since last season.
“Before every game I come up to C.T. and I’m like, ‘What’s up zero?’ And he’s like, ‘What’s up zero?’” Kobie Turner said. “My parents had an interesting moment with his parents because they saw the zero and the Turner and they were like, ‘How did they get the shirts that fast?’
“But it was Christian and his family.”
Gaining that last yard
Running the ball from the 1-yard line should be the easiest play in football, right? Just about every other situation and part of the field, a 1-yard gain is a bad play – so it should be easy to run a bad play and be successful …? If you can’t line up and gain 1 yard when you need to, do you really deserve to win a game?
It’s never been that simple to those who actually play football at a high level.
“I mean, they’re coming. It’s not easy, that’s for sure,” left guard Sean Maginn said.
Wake’s latest failure in a short-yardage situation brings to light – again – this disconnect between fans and media when it comes to short-yardage runs.
For observers, it’s easy to think, “If the running back just gets to the line and falls forward, it’s a touchdown – how hard can that be?”
For players, that last yard can be the most-difficult one to gain.
“The only thing I can say is just, it’s not easy,” Maginn reiterated. “They know we’re running the ball. We know that they know (we’re) running the ball.
“It’s hard, but that’s football. So, eventually we’re going to get it figured and when we do get those, it feels awesome.”