WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Wake Forest concluded its best competitive season in 12 years with a 36th place finish in the 2018-19 Learfield IMG College Directors’ Cup race. Wake Forest’s 18 sports combined to finish eighth among all ACC schools, its best conference finish since placing sixth in the ACC in 2008-09.







Nationally, the Demon Deacons posted their best finish since placing 23rd in 2006-07.





Demon Deacon teams combined for 648.25 points. It marks the most points accumulated by Wake Forest since earning 708.5 points in 2006-07.





Wake Forest improved 12 spots over last year’s 48th-place national finish. In fact, the Demon Deacons have improved their Directors’ Cup finish in each of the past four years making Wake Forest the only Power 5 school to show that steady an increase in performance. The Deacons were 90th in 2014-15, 68th in 2015-16, and 55thin 2016-17 before last year’s 48th place finish.





“The 2018-19 season should be one that every Demon Deacon fan is proud of,” said Wake Forest Director of Athletics John Currie. “Three teams were in contention for national championships in the spring and four teams finished in the top five in the nation. Along with a bowl win by the football team and a pair of Sweet 16 finishes by men’s and women’s soccer, this season is one that we can continue to build on.”





Eleven Wake Forest teams scored points in NCAA postseason competition during the year. Wake Forest earned 90 points from men’s tennis for a national runner-up spot and another 90 points from women’s golf for finishing second in the nation. The men’s golf team earned 72.75 points for a fifth-place finish at the NCAA Championship. Women’s tennis collected 50 points for reaching the second round of the NCAA Tournament.





Collectively, Wake Forest’s spring sports teams scored 302.75 points. The Demon Deacon fall sports tallied 311 points and earned 34.5 points from indoor track during the winter sports season.





Teams are given 100 points for a national championship and 90 points for a second-place national finish. Points are awarded on a sliding scale to each team that reaches the NCAA Championship in its respective sport.