Wake Forest fills in margins for series-opening win

WINSTON-SALEM – Doing the little things well is going to allow Wake Forest’s baseball team to climb in the ACC standings.

The little things allowed the Deacons to score the first two runs, and Michael Turconi’s three-run homer provided the separation in a 5-2 series-opening win over visiting Duke on Friday night at David F. Couch Ballpark.

“We’ve gotta be able to beat teams in different ways,” Wake Forest coach Tom Walter said. “We’re not always going to homer. You know, we had one today but you’ve got to find ways to score when you don’t hit home runs.”

Wake Forest (23-7, 7-6 ACC) is coming off a weekend in which it scored 41 runs, yet only won two of three at Boston College.

So notching a win behind seven strong innings from Rhett Lowder (7-1), plus some standout defensive plays, was a good sign to go with Turconi’s blast.

“Those types of situations, the little things, go a long way,” Turconi said. “And if you want to win the ACC, you’ve got to do all of the little things right and the rest will come.”

Wake Forest will now try to avoid its pitfall of two previous home ACC series and win a series. The Deacons won the first ACC game against Florida State before losing a Sunday doubleheader, and then lost the first two games to Virginia before salvaging a win in the last game of the series.

By the end of this weekend, Wake Forest will be halfway through the 30-game ACC slate. The Deacons have three games at home against Clemson next weekend, and then close the season with three road trips in the final four series – going to Notre Dame, UNC and N.C. State, with a home series against Louisville in between trips to South Bend and Chapel Hill.

“We’ve got to separate ourselves from .500 in the league,” Walter said. “We’ve just kind of just been hovering around .500 the whole time and we need a little distance between us and .500.”

After Friday night’s games, Wake Forest was in third place in the ACC’s Atlantic Division, leading FSU and N.C. State by one game. The Deacons trail first-place Louisville (7-3) by three games in the loss column and are 1½ games behind Notre Dame (6-4).

Both starters cruised through the first three innings Friday night: Wake’s Lowder retired the first nine batters he faced, while Duke’s Marcus Johnson gave up an infield single to start the first inning and retired the next nine batters he faced.

The Deacons scored two runs in the fourth on Jake Reinisch’s two-out single, with Adam Cecere running on the pitch and scoring from first base.

“That was a great play, both by Adam going hard the whole way and by (associate head coach/third-base coach) Billy (Cilento),” Walter said. “Billy didn’t hesitate, Billy was in good position to make that call down the line and give Adam a late read.”

Cushion came in the form of Turconi’s three-run homer over the shrubs behind the right-field fence. That came after 6-5, 230-pound freshman first baseman Nick Kurtz reached on a two-out bunt single, pushing Brock Wilken to third base.

Duke (13-17, 3-10) scored sixth and seventh innings, getting a two-out RBI single from Chad Knight and a solo homer from Devin Obee, respectively.